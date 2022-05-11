Charlene knows "makes independent" Alberto de Monaco for 12 million euros a year

The rumors of crisis between albert Y charlene of Monaco have always persecuted marriage. That the former South African swimmer spent more than six months in her native country for health problems —and away from her children— did not help to calm the buzz. Now the French magazine ‘Voice‘ and other Gallic media affirm that both do Separated lives and that, furthermore, they have reached a million dollar deal to keep the forms: Charlene will charge 12 million euros per year for living in Swiss and for giving up custody his sonsTwins Jacques Y Gabrielleto the prince albert ii. All this under the concept of “independent life with regularized presence”, without the words separation either divorce appear on the table. The French magazine details that the contract and its clauses have been imposed by the still princess consortwho is already leading an “independent life” in Geneva. The 12 million euros a year would be for “personal expenses”. To that figure should be added the purchase of a “personal residence” in the Alpine country and it would be “completed” with other amounts of money, they cite various media.

In Monaco as first lady

Regarding the custody of the children, she can visit them whenever she wants. In this sense, the French media specify that it has been Charlene who has insistently requested to record in writing the custody. However, the twins will continue their education in Monaco. The contract of friendliness for convenience includes several confidentiality agreements and a ‘work’ clause at the request of Prince Albert: Charlene will continue to be present at social “great celebrations” of the principality, where she will return as first lady to fulfill her official agenda.

incessant rumors

By more than monegasque royal house has repeatedly tried to stop the rumors of rupture, the events that have occurred in recent months did not predict a different ending. Over a year ago, Charlene went to South Africa.

What had to be a short stay turned into six months because he contracted a severe ear, nose, and throat infection That forced him to go through the operating room. Due to a question of altitude and pressure, the doctors did not recommend getting on a plane to return to Europe. Thus, the Palace of Monaco announced that the princess was taking “a period of calm and rest”. Charlene returned to the principality in November 2021, but continued her recovery in a clinic in Switzerland. It was not until the month of March that it was announced that she would soon be able to resume “completely her official activities” from her. Three weeks ago, the royal house published in Instagram various photographs of the reunion with Prince Albert II and his two children. According to that message, the reunion was full of “joy and emotion.” The four had not been together since last August. It was last summer when the Italian magazine ‘oggi‘ that the separation between the princes was about to take place: “If I remember Alberto’s tone of voice, I think they will soon divorce. The two have grown apart, she follows her own path, he has chosen his,” she said. Christa Mayrhofer-Dukoran aunt of Albert II.