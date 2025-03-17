Chaos in the Panamericana: Shock, turn and complicated transit in the peak time



Great delays are recorded in the early hours of this Monday on the Pan -American Highway, hand to the Buenos Aires center, after a road accident that ended with a car overturned and an injured person. There are long rows to circulate from the fork of the Pilar and Escobar branches to the city of Buenos Aires. Vía users report, from social networks, you expect more than an hour to travel. The road incident took place in the Pan -American, Thames height. Due to the collision, an ambulance of a private health system had to transfer an injured person, with polytrauma. Due to the fact, there is an important reduction in the number of lanes enabled to travel.

Another Monday and another start of the week waiting for 40 minutes on 15 and on top of Panamericana. Nah if the idea of ​​getting to work hours is impossible.— ʀ ᴏ ᴄ ᴏ ᴏ (@rog4lsol) March 17, 2025

News in development