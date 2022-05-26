Chanel’s holidays in Mallorca: dip in Cala Llamp and relax in a luxury hotel

The gift with which chanell has been given after his historical third place in Eurovision have been a vacation in Majorcawhere to leave behind maelstrom of commitments associated with the song festival and regain strength in the privacy and company of her boyfriend, the singer, dancer and DJ Bastián Iglesias, the great discovery of her stay on the island. Since last Saturday and until today, Thursday, Chanel has enjoyed seven day island vacationa day that opened on May 21 in the heat of the heat wave with a dip on the coast of Andratx and that today Thursday has ended, when going to the airport with a striking printed tracksuit, black sunglasses Y same color maskafter a night of torrential rain.

@chanelterrero Say cheese 😝👌🏾💖 ♬ Tití Asked Me – Bad Bunny

On her first day in Mallorca, the interpreter of SloMo and Bastian Iglesias they spent the day in Cala Llampthe cove in the municipality of Andratx, where they enjoyed the seathe loungers and the gastronomy of the beach club Grand Folies, installed on the rocks of the coast. It is not the quietest area of ​​the cove nor is it the most intimate, because for that you have to walk another fifty meters along a path that runs over the rocks parallel to the sea. But yes one of the favorite places of gossip reporters to photograph celebrities, because from the steep access road you have a complete perspective of all the people who sunbathe there, without any vegetation or buildings that interrupt the vision of your telephoto lenses. In that same cove were photographed in past summers the actress Penelope Cruz swimming like he did chanell that Saturday next to the nearest rocks, and also the German model claudia schiffer, in his case sunbathing on the deck of a Sunseeker speedboat. The Majorcan residence of the famous top model of the nineties is very close to there, in Cap Andritxol. The same day of your arrival in Mallorca chanell got the news that SloMo, the song with which he achieved the historic third place in the Eurovision Song Contest, topped all the Spanish charts, After an escalation of more than eight positions in just eight days and after posting single vinylwhich includes, to the delight of collectors, a special handle shape design and adds, in addition to the theme of the singer’s success, an acoustic version and the break dance that revolutionized Turin during the festival. During her vacation in Mallorca, Chanel shared in her social media different scenes of his stay in the Hotel Son Vida, swimming in the spa poolthe luxury breakfasts with a container from Es Trenc salt flower, the bottle of champagnethe flowers and the welcome cake with which the hotel management presented her upon her arrival, a chocolate cake topped with fruit and the inscription “Welcome Chanel”an image sunbathing on the terrace and different scenes with the bathrobe in the pool of the historic luxury tourist establishment.