Central Córdoba – Boca, live



For the sixth time, Boca equalized the match after taking the lead. Once again, Javier García is essential for Boca, which has a better start than its rival. Central Córdoba matches and reaches equality at the end of the first half. The xeneize team draws 1-1 at the Madre de Ciudades stadium. This time there is no VAR: Javier García’s foul against González Metilli is clear. He wins Aranda’s back and the goalkeeper knocks him down. Again, Renzo López kicks. But this time he converts. 1-1 in Santiago del Estero. González Metilli invents a center with three fingers, Riaño passes and the ball remains for López. But before that, an arm from García intervenes, who risks his physique and is left lying. Boca’s goalkeeper is once again decisive for his team and, because of him, the xeneize team continues to win in Santiago del Estero. Boca’s youthful defender heads just one corner and the ball goes near the left post of Central Córdoba’s goal. The people of Santiago make the first substitution of the match: Gonzalo Ríos replaces the Paraguayan José Leguizamón, injured. Now, Sergio Rondina’s team goes on to defend with four players and his scheme is a 4-4-2. Boca’s goalkeeper covers the penalty and is once again a figure in the xeneize team. He guesses Renzo López’s shot and keeps the zero on his goal. Germán Delfino, VAR assistant, calls Falcón Pérez to review a slap by Rojo to Leguizamón in the Boca area. After seeing it, the referee collects the penalty. As against Godoy Cruz, Javier García once again stands as a figure for the xeneize team. Now, he comes out quickly in a one-on-one with Claudio Riaño and returns to his goal in time to cover Francisco González Metilli’s subsequent shot. It is the goalkeeper’s third save in the match: at the dawn of the game he had saved another difficult ball against Renzo López. In a matched move, Romero combined with Villa and, this time, Salvio finished better. Again, from the right, to leave goalkeeper Christopher Toselli out of action. The scorer is emotional after the complications experienced in recent days. Boca starts better and is already winning in Santiago del Estero. Toto’s last goal had been on December 12 of last year, and against the same rival: that day, Boca beat the Santiago team 8-1 at La Bombonera. Oscar Romero found Sebastián Villa on the left wing. The Colombian goes to the bottom and throws the center. On the right, free of brand, enters Eduardo Salvio. He defines right, first. And the ball goes out. Yael Falcón Pérez whistles at the Madre de Ciudades stadium and the match between Boca and Central Córdoba begins, fundamental for the aspirations of both teams in the Professional League Cup. Sergio Rondina, coach of Central Córdoba, He also confirmed the formation that will start the match against Boca. The Santiago team will have a 5-3-2 tactical layout, with Claudio Riaño (former Boca) and Renzo López as offensive references. Boca has everything defined for the match. Sebastián Battaglia changes names and returns to the scheme with a single striker to bring the three points from Santiago del Estero. Darío Benedetto will be the offensive reference, while Eduardo Salvio will return to the starting lineup after the incident with his ex-wife in Puerto Madero. The last time that the former footballer from Lanús started a match with the Boca shirt was on April 2 against Arsenal, in the Bombonera. date 12 of the Professional League Cup. The xeneize team arrives in the midst of internal turmoil, after the 1-1 draw with Godoy Cruz at La Bombonera. I am Alejandro Casar González and I am going to accompany you with the minute by minute of the meeting.