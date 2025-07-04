Cause Espert: Kirchnerism denounces Arroyo Salgado for the arrests of militants

The cause for the excesses abroad of the house of the national deputy José Luis Espert added a more chapter this Friday, with the strain lit between Kirchnerism and libertarians after Detention of opposition militants for allegedly being involved in the action that included leaving the legislator close to the president Javier Milei a Pasacalles and Horse excrement. Near noon, Kirchnerism decided to present a complaint against the Judge Sandra Arroyo Salgadowho understands in the file and ordered that the militants be detained and incommunicado.José Luis Espert denounced on social networks vandalism actsMariano Recalde and Vanesa Sileyswords of the former president Cristina Kirchner in it Magistracy CouncilThey will file the complaint with this body that officiates on the issues related to the judges, based on what sources of space advanced. The accusation against Arroyo Salgado will be for “Bad performance in the exercise of their functions.” Both Recalde and Siley point to the magistrate for arbitrarily stop to “Peronist militants, mostly women, keep them incommunicated and in a maximum security prison for a fact that could be mostly a municipal contravention.”Judge Sandra Arroyo Salgadonicolás Suárez – the nation with this refer to the situation of the official of the Buenos Aires Ministry, Alesia Abaiga; To the head of the Kirchnerism bench in Quilmes and right hand of Mayra Mendoza, Eva Mieri; To the militants Aldana Muzzio and Candelaria Montesand also to Iván Díaz Bianchi. “They are suffering an act of persecution for carrying out symbolic political actions, without violence or affecting anyone,” They held from Kirchnerism. The group is deprived of their freedom for allegedly participating in this attack against the national deputy in the framework of a series of actions to ask for the freedom of Cristina Kirchner and in turn to claim against the Casa Rosada and the Judiciary. The members of the benches in Deputies and Senators of union for the country (UP) had already made a press conference This week in which, together with relatives and lawyers of the women, they claimed their prompt release and mentioned a particular gum of the government and justice against them. I even, Cristina Kirchner spoke on Thursday through social networks to refer to the visit made by the Brazilian president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvato his department of Constitutionwhere he is with household prison as part of the conviction against her in the road cause, and resumed the issue. In addition to talking about the government of Javier Milei Like a “low intensity state terrorism “the ex -president – which is considered “proscript” – said: “Yesterday [por el miércoles] We could see how [la ministra de Seguridad, Patricia] Bullrich He stopped several companions. All of them women, young and militants. He did it At the request of José Luis Espertfor whom their opponents only deserve 'jail or bullet'just as we saw it on June 18, when they were identifying and harassing the people who marched to mobilize to Plaza de May Candidate chosen by Milei to command the list of the ruling party in the October Buenos Aires electionsin which freedom progresses (Lla) intends to defeat Kirchnerism in its main bastion.