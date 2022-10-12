Cauê Campos will debut production on streaming: “Pantanal opened doors”

Rio de Janeiro – Actor Cauê Campos, who stood out as Roberto, one of the sons of Tenório (Murilo Benício) in the soap opera Pantanal, still reaps the rewards of the success of Bruno Luperi’s remake. This Tuesday (10/11), the young man attended the premiere of the film Bem-vinda, Violeta, starring Débora Falabella, at the Rio Festival, and spoke to the metropolises about the gratitude for having been part of the soap opera that conquered the country. “Roberto taught me a lot about patience, which doesn’t mean always being silent. He taught me to have a voice, no matter what the cost. This was a gift I got in my life”, celebrates the actor.cauecampos-pantanal-capaCauê Campos with Sucuri in Pantanal recordingsReproduction/Instagram Renato (Gabriel Santana) and Roberto (Cauê Campos) in PantanalRenato (Gabriel Santana) and Roberto (Cauê Campos) in PantanalGlobo/ReproductionAdvertising by partner Metrópoles 1 Caio Manhente, Cauê Campos, Pedro Henriques Motta and Tamara Taxman_crédito Daniel ChiacosCauê Campos became known nationally as the child actor of Detetives do Prédio AzulDaniel Chiacos/Disclosure0In the chat, Cauê also highlighted the importance of Bruno Luperi having bet on a black family for the new version of Pantanal. Despite recognizing the advance in the anti-racist struggle in Brazilian audiovisual, the global also pointed out the need for this growth also behind the scenes of productions for TV, cinema and streaming. “Everything is a journey. There is a journey that didn’t start yesterday, but with actors and actresses who paved the way. But I think a good part of this journey takes place, when we have this representation also behind the cameras, in a more effective way. We still need more black directors in soap operas, movies and series. We already have it, but we need to increase that number”, he considers. MaturidadeCauê Campos became known nationally as one of the child actors in the children’s series Detetives do Prédio Azul, in which he was a part between 2012 and 2016. With the character Cícero Capim still so strong in the affective memory of fans, the artist says that the greatest achievement with Pantanal was to break the image of a child that still haunted him. “It opened many doors for me, helped me to achieve a path that I had already been tracing with the people in my office, which is to remove that childish look that still had a lot on me. Today I’m 20 years old, and I’m starting to conquer other spaces. The future can be very beautiful”, he comments. With great care not to give spoilers, Cauê exclusively told the portal that he has already signed a contract and is preparing to debut on streaming.* The reporter traveled at the invitation of the organization of the 24th edition of the Festival do Rio, an event that runs until the 16th of October. Do you want to stay up to date with the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorship on Instagram.