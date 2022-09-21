If you are a lover of sweets and you love to start each day with a nutritious and delicious breakfast… this recipe is for you! Because there is nothing like having a delicious breakfast and putting on a big smile before starting your daily routine full of vitality and energy. Get the ingredients that we detail below and get to work with a simple, fast preparation and with delicious results. Carrot Mug Cake… marching! We will never get tired of telling you that a balanced diet is not monotonous or insufficient, nor is it boring and repetitive. Quite the contrary! So if your diet does not satisfy you… something is wrong! This leaves room for a multitude of unique creations and combinations that will not leave you indifferent. Also, you don’t need too much time or high culinary skills to prepare high-altitude dishes. An example of this, this recipe from our nutritionist Raquel (@raquel.vikikateam): Carrot Mug Cake. If you like Carrot Cake or our Carrot Cake Donuts, this version will become a staple for you.

Carrot Mug Cake, a nutritious delight!

As a breakfast or snack, this Mug Cake recipe is perfect. It will be your best ally on sweet craving days. You already know that you always have alternatives to certain ultra-processed foods that are not recommended, do not throw your progress overboard and choose for the benefit of your health and goals.

INGREDIENTS

Egg.High-protein natural yogurt.Cinnamon and sweetener to taste.Oatmeal.Wheat bran.Grated carrot.Vanilla essence.Raising agent.

ELABORATION

Beat the egg in a bowl. Add a few drops of vanilla essence to the natural protein yogurt. Add the beaten egg and mix well. Add the cinnamon, the sweetener to taste, the oatmeal, the wheat bran and the raising agent. We integrate all the ingredients. We add the grated carrot, mix and heat 2′ in the microwave. carrot mug cake recipe, do not hesitate to share the results on networks and mention us at @vikikateam or @vikikacosta so that we can see the results and know your opinion. We love knowing it, because it gives us the impetus to continue creating recipes and offering you the best of us. For all!