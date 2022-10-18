Carrió targeted a businessman allied with Macri for Tierra del Fuego



The referent of the Civic Coalition ARI Elisa Carrio spoke in the framework of the celebration for Loyalty Day and argued that unlike other years "recent acts do nothing but show that Peronism already was." "It's a shadow projection of something that doesn't exist." He maintained in dialogue with TN. He also agreed that President Alberto Fernández has not been invited to the celebration. "We have enormous inflation in terms of daily life, there is 20% of the population that today lives on odd jobs and a large part of the middle class that saves even on tips," he reproached the head of state. in a project, promoted by the Civic Coalition, which generates short circuits with its radical allies. And he took the opportunity to question, in the middle, a businessman allied with Mauricio Macri. The initiative in question is based on the elimination of benefits for companies operating in Tierra del Fuego. For Carrió, the economic crisis is deep and will be felt with greater incidence after the World Cup. "There is a spill everywhere. There is not even to give to the other. You save with the lack of work of others and that was one of the main triggers of the 2021 crisis″, he analyzed. He repeated that Argentina "shocks" after the World Cup and that "there is a day when companies collect everything." "21 years ago, I wondered when people would react. Everything ends up being like a boiling pot. Here the problem is going to end up getting worse in December", analyzed the former deputy. Then, she appealed to the diagnosis of economists who say that Argentina will be plunged into a "profound crisis". She remarked that What saved us from entering an "anticipated chaos" months ago was the field. However, he indicated that "agricultural production will not always be the miracle." "Today there is a clear phenomenon of drought, which complicates production, which will probably be limited to 50%."The member of the CC ARI also anticipated "an end of the year with little liquidation and lack of reserves". "It's not just going to be the end of [Sergio] Massa, but the possibility of a social crisis will become evident. I see the possible anarchy that is coming, I see the anomie. That is why next year the responsibility of the voters will be played. Or they choose an institutional democracy. Or they are going to choose some kind of fascism", he warned. For Carrió, the only character who can ensure an orderly exit is Albert Fernandez. "Cristina could not do it because even if she wanted to assume it, she would be affected by the sentence of one of the cases in which she is involved," she clarified. And she deepened: "The President is the one who will be able to safeguard the institutional channels for a democratic end. This means that it has the tools to ensure the permanence of the PASO and the use of the Single Ticket, a symbol of political transparency."Regarding the presentation of the project to repeal Law 19,460, on the establishment of industries in Tierra del Fuego – an initiative that has Elisa Carrió's space as its promoter -, the opposition leader fired at an ally of Mauricio Macri and owner of a company that assembles cell phones in the south: "The scandal of privileges in Tierra del Fuego with Nicky Caputo is a shame. We have to put an end to the elephants in Argentina".The benefits system in Tierra del Fuego has been the subject of dispute between Carrió and the UCR since Friday, when the CC presented an initiative to eliminate the law that gives protection to the factories that are there. Today, the Radical National Committee, chaired by Gerardo Morales, issued a statement rejecting the project. After mentioning Caputo, it targeted former Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, denying the possibility of mobilizing the Armed Forces to resolve territorial and related conflicts. to drug trafficking. Without mentioning her by name and surname, Carrió maintained: "The candidates in the campaign say what the people want to hear. I'm not going to say names. But I heard people say that to fight drug trafficking, you have to use the armed forces."And he lashed out: "This is a lie. Lie. People listen and say 'very good'. But gentlemen, You have to understand that there is no army. A corporal or a non-commissioned officer of the Armed Forces earns 50,000 pesos. We are handing over the armed forces to drug traffickers".