Carolina Losada warned about the possible disappearance of silobags in Argentina

The senator of Together for Change Carolina Losada warned this Saturday possible disappearance of silobolsas in the country due to import restrictions. The opposition legislator questioned “the lack of predictability” and the policies towards the agricultural sector. “Today they say that there will be no silobags next year, because there are no inputs to produce them,” Losada affirmed in the program La Mesa de Mirtha Legrand by the thirteen. The legislator from Together for Change noted that the situation could lead to serious economic losses. The senator for Santa Fe questioned the government. “Argentina needs predictability. Here the rules change from one day to the next, ”she said.The silobolsas have recently become the object of attacks. In addition, government officials have questioned the producers for the preservation of soybeans in the silobags and avoiding the liquidation of foreign exchange. Carolina Losada pointed out in the eltrece program that Kirchnerism does not allow the treatment of opposition projects. In that sense, she said that she presented an initiative some time ago to address the use of children and adolescents by criminal mafias in Rosario. Losada explained that the initiative, which he called “protected childhoods”, seeks equalize penalties for corruption of minors with which it currently has the corruption of children for sexual purposes. “Today the gangs use children and adolescents to turn them into hit men”, he pointed out. When looking for support for the initiative, the legislator pointed out that he was met with rejection by the ruling bloc. “In Kirchnerism they tell me that they have a problem with increasing penalties for criminals,” he revealed. Losada contextualized that Rosario has 233 homicides so far this year. In turn, she assured that if the entire province of Santa Fe is analyzed, that figure rises to 350. The opposition legislator pointed out that the Government has considered so far only one project of her own. This is the project that typifies the crime of buying and selling children, which received an opinion days ago. Losada assured that the Inter-American Court of Human Rights had already urged the country to advance that classification in a sentence against the State that has already lasted several years. “It seems obvious, but it’s not,” he said. And he revealed: “In Rosario, there was a case in which they sold babies for $60,000 on a corner as if they were things.” LA NACIONGet to know The Trust Project