Carmen Lomana and the consequences for her words about Dior

Last Thursday Carmen Lomana felt very offended for not having been invited to the parade with which the Maison Dior presented its Cruise 2023 collection in Seville. The collaborator was quite surprised by the guests who walked through the Plaza de España and so reflected in ‘It’s already eight o’clock’. A few words that have not gone unnoticed and that have had a bestial impact. So much so that Carmen has had a response from the firm’s Communication department, and she has not confessed it, although she has not revealed the content of the message she has received. We have spoken exclusively with Carmen Lomana and she confesses to having received a communication from Dior after not being invited to the last event: “Yesterday they sent me, well, I don’t have to say it.” Without revealing the details of the communication, he reiterated his displeasure at not having been on the list of guests although other personalities who, in his opinion, were not worthy if they attended the Maison Dior parade: “A lot, ninety percent” . After having made public her discomfort and having heard about the brand, she claims to have accepted the conditions under which the presentation of the Cruise 2023 collection was held: “Not for the party, this party seems phenomenal to me “.

