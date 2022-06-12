Carlos Soler, about his future: "I don’t like to rush"



Carlos Soler He was the protagonist in a press conference after the triumph of Spain (2-0) against the Czech Republic. The Valencia CF midfielder, after scoring a goal in the UEFA Nations League match that once again gave La Roja the group lead, He referred to different aspects, including his future.

And all after scoring and closing a 21/22 season in which he has broken a record and has once again ‘pointed out’ Meriton for its lousy management. The reason, that it is close to leaving as a result of Meriton’s painful management that has put the club in a limit situation economically (they need to sell) and that the club has not been able to convince him with a sports project according to his status and what he deserves to continue progressing in football.

“I have no news that they have given me a deadline to decide my future. I don’t like to rush”assured the midfielder, that after having previously dodged the question about his future -he said that now he was only thinking about his vacations- he did come to assess his personal situation.

“I have no news that they have given me a deadline to decide my future. I don’t like to rush”

“I don’t want the rumors to turn into a different team wanting me every day,” The Valencian later added, who has different teams behind him, although Atlético has the initiative over Barça and Juventus.

Carlos Soler signed his third goal in nine games with La Roja and once again added arguments to fulfill his dream of being selected by Luis Enrique to go to the World Cup in Qatar, an objective for which he will fight and work. “I am very excited to be with the national team with such a good group of teammates. I hope to return in the next window and be able to go to the World Cup as well. I will continue working for it”, he expressed.