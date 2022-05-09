Carlos Alcaraz makes the great leap between the Navy

With just turned 19, Carlos Alcaraz can already boast of two Masters 1000 titles, Miami and Madrid, a precocity record only reached by Rafa Nadal, who holds 36. To understand the feat of the Murcian since his appearance last year in Umag until now, with five finals, and all won -Rio and Barcelona complete the repóquer-, all you have to do is see the figures and the comparison with the rest of the tennis players in the Navy that have conquered some Masters 1000. They are not many. Barely 13. With him, 14. But the fact is that eight of them, including the Valencian David Ferrer, stayed in one, some like the one from Xàbia took a decade to achieve, and after as many lost finals. Alcaraz has done it the first time, and at 19 years old he has placed himself on the edge of the podium of the Navy, equaling the two that both Sergi Bruguera and Álex Corretja, captains at the time of the Spanish team and Davis Cup, and only for behind three tennis players who have become number one in the world.

Carlos Alcaraz bites the Madrid EP trophy

He has Carles Moyà only one away, his teacher and coach two John Charles Ferreroand far, far away, the 36 of Rafa Nadal, whom he already beat in the quarterfinals in Madrid for the third time they faced each other. Nadal is by far the king of the Masters 1000 in Spain. For years he was also at the world level, when he improved Roger Federer’s record, with 28, until he was surpassed by Novak Djokovic’s 37 to date. And to win such a figure, the man from Manaco has lost up to 17 finals, five of them in Miami, his cursed tournament, three in Madrid, where he was crowned five times, and two in Rome and Indian Wells, where the balance is still positive, among other.

Ferrero won Monte Carlo twice, and once in Rome and Madrid, and lost in the finals in Hamburg and Cincinnati. YCarles Moyà, who was crowned in Montecarlo, Cincinnati and Rome, lost in three others:Indian Wells, Montecarlo and Miami. Even Álex Corretja and Sergi Bruguera, who apart from winning two each, also equaled in lost finals, with three. Behind Alcaraz, and among those who managed to add a Masters 1000 to their record, the one that cost him the most was David Ferrer, that he had to wait for Paris in 2012, after three lost finals before, and another three since his success at Bercy.

Albert Costa he fell in two before lifting the trophy in Hamburg, one of the most propitious tournaments, since six of the thirteen Spaniards who had a Masters 1000 before Alcaraz won there, including the recently retired Tommy Robredo, Juan Aguilera, Albert Portas and Roberto Carretero, with only that Masters 1000 in his record, and in the case of the last two, his only title.

ALL THE MASTERS 1000 OF SPANISH TENNISRAFA NADAL: 36 titles11 Monte Carlo: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018, 10 Rome: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2019, 5 Canada , 2008, , 2013, 2018, 20195 Madrid: 2005, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2017,3 Indian Wells: 2007, 2009, 2013,1 Hamburg 2008,1 Cincinnati 201317 times finalist:Miami 2005, 2008, 2011, 2014, 2017Indian Wells 2011, 2022Hamburg 2007Paris 2007Madrid 2009, 2011, 2015Shanghai 2009, 2017Rome 2011, 2014Monte Carlo 2013JUAN CARLOS FERRERO: 4 titlesRome 2001Monte Carlo 2002 and 2003Madrid 20032 times finalist: Hamburg 2001 and Cincinnati 2006CARLES MOYÀ: 3 titlesMonte Carlo 1998 Cincinnati 2002 Rome 20043 times finalist:Indian Wells 1999 Monte Carlo 2002 Miami 2003CARLOS ALCARAZ: 2 titlesBarcelona 2022 Miami 2022ALEX CORRETJA: 2 titlesRome 1997Indian Wells 20003 times finalist:Hamburg 1996 and 1998Monte Carlo 1997SERGI BRUGUERA: 2Monte Carlo 1993 and 19913 times finalist:Monte Carlo 1994 Rome 1995 Miami 1997DAVID FERRER: 1 titleParis 20126 times finalist: Rome 2010 Monte Carlo 2011 Shanghai 2011 Miami 2013 Paris 2013 Cincinnati 2014TOMMY ROBREDO: 1 titleHamburg 2006ALBERT COSTA: 1 titleHamburg 19982 times finalist:Rome 1998Monte Carlo 1996ALBERT PORTAS: 1 titleHamburg 2001FELIX MANTILLA: 1 titleRome 20031 time finalist: Hamburg 1997JUAN AGUILERA: 1 titleHamburg 1000EMILIO SÁNCHEZ VICARIO: 1 titleRome 1991ROBERTO CARRETERO: 1 titleHamburg 1996

Rafa Nadal prepares his premiere at the Foro Italico in Rome, where he has won the tournament ten timesand this Monday at a press conference he referred to the protagonist who is taking away all the attention on his return to the slopes after six weeks injured, and while preparing for Roland Garros, the young Murcian Carlos Alcaraz. «What Carlos did did not surprise me at all because it is nothing new. He had already won in Miami and honestly, this is not a surprise. I’m happy for him, everyone knows the level of tennis he is capable of reaching. I am very happy that my country has found another amazing player that they can rely on for many years to come.», added the Balearic, who believes that the press will treat him as well as him: «I cannot complain about how the media have treated me throughout my career. The treatment that Carlos receives will depend both on the results he achieves and on his behavior with people, especially fans and journalists. In life you almost always get what you give.

For its part, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, completely surrendered to the young Spaniard: «Alcaraz is a source of inspiration for me, I would like to be like him. He is already doing very well and I know he can still grow more. The results show that he is now one of the strongest players in the world ». Y Novak Djokovic, who suffered it in the semi-final, admitted: «Alcaraz is special, he has broken many records being very young and has won two Masters. He so far he is the best player in the world ».