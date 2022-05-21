Canada orders removal of Huawei equipment from its 5G networks by 2024





When it seemed that the waters had calmed down and that everything that needed to be said was already said about the Huawei ban of the different global telecommunication networks, as well as of certain markets such as that of its processors for smartphones, Canada has decided to remove the dust that had already settled to order the removal of the company’s equipment from its 5G networks by 2024.

Just as the United States did, Canada has banned the use of ZTE and Huawei equipment in its 5G networks, ordering its withdrawal by 2024. Likewise, the equipment for 4G networks has also been affected, but its withdrawal has a later dateforcing its withdrawal in 2027.



This decision would have been made based on the recommendations of the country’s allies in terms of security, so it is possible that they were made based on the affinity that Russia has with China after the restrictions that the region has also received after the attack on Ukraine. However, it could also have something to do with the worsening of relations between Canada and China.so it is most likely that the reasons for this action are somewhere in between.

