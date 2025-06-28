Cacique Raoni launches memories book and resembles hurt with Lula

Chief Raoni Mityktire, one of the best known voices in the world for the fight in favor of indigenous peoples, has launched a book in which he brings together memories and ancestral knowledge accumulated over his nearly 90 years of life. Memories of a Chief (Companhia das Letras) is a collection of indigenous interviews recorded between 2023 and 2024. In the work, he tells what he learned throughout his trajectory. The publication is an old desire for the leader to see, in life, his most intimate messages and experiences published in Portuguese.

“I really want to gather the leaders to announce about my successor, and in August I will do this. I will meet these leaders and publicly inform who will succeed me. This successor has to be committed to continuing my work, my struggle for younger generations to know and see what I did as an example,” Raoni told Globo.

The chief highlights the importance of his own work: “This work of mine is a big and important job. Many whites come to me to talk about my work, many whites come to me because of our struggle. I speak and always participate, this is the exercise of my chief work and leadership”.

Memories of a chief

In the work, the leader of the Mebêngôkre people, better known as Kayapós, transmits memories from childhood to the present time. He tells unpublished stories from a Brazil from Estado Novo to today's democracy.

He reveres the Orlando and Claudio Villas-Bôas springs, with whom he worked at Xingu, and praises former President Fernando Collor in the demarcations of important indigenous lands, including Yanomami. From José Sarney, he recalls the heads and friend of the chief of state that the chief tried to save with his shake powers against a frog poison spell. About Lula, Raoni remembers the hurt for the installation of the Belo Monte Plant, on the Xingu River, in Pará. It is worth remembering that the chief was one of those who climbed the Ramp of the Planalto Palace in Lula's inauguration in January 2023. The publication also highlights the unusual friendship of the indigenous with Sting, singer of the British band The Police, a meeting that yielded a tour of the people.