Bruno Fagundes on gay role in Netflix series: “I accepted for that”

Bruno Fagundes, finally, fulfilled the dream of being in two TV productions at the same time. On the air as the villain Renan in Cara e Coragem, Globo's seven o'clock soap opera, he can already be seen as Rafael in Só Se For Por Amor, released this Wednesday (21/9) by Netflix. In the series, inspired by the sertanejo universe, the actor does not wear a buckle belt or a hat, and in the role of a homosexual producer he faces the LGBTphobia rooted in the interior of Brazil. metropolises in the release of Só Se For Por Amor, Bruno Fagundes reveals that he accepted the role precisely because of the challenge of playing a gay man in a conservative environment. Although Rafael is less prominent compared to his other characters on Netflix, the 33-year-old artist considers this work revealing for society. "This was the reason why I accepted this character. I did a part in Sense8, an American series, I worked with Lana Wachowski. I did three seasons of 3% where I was the antagonist. And then I came across Só Se For Por Amor, in which my character is smaller, but I don't believe that a small character exists. When I read about him, I said: 'This is his importance', talking to the heteronormative and mostly sexist audience, obviously without generalizing, about a deep Brazil, which hides behind prejudice, a character that freely is who he is within this environment, and more: he is respected for who he is. Its dramaturgical and social function is immense. So there is no small character", he analyzes.

Bruno Fagundes cries when celebrating two simultaneous roles on TV

For the first time in audiovisual, Bruno Fagundes plays two completely different characters. During the interview, he was moved and even cried as he celebrated his professional peak, after years of struggling with the weight of being the son of none other than Antônio Fagundes and the difficulty of working with culture in the country. having two radically different simultaneous jobs on two major platforms. I get goosebumps when I speak. I really get emotional [chora]. I never rest. I’m a guy passionate about what I do. Whoever gets tired of Renan will be able to enjoy Rafael and vice versa, and will see an actor in two works so different from each other. I put a lot of effort into being able to make two different characters, I worried a lot about it… oh, I’m thrilled! I’m a crybaby, I’m from suffering (laughs)”, he sighs. The last paragraph is a “spoiler” for Só Se For Por Amor. So, if you, the reader, don’t want to know an important detail of Rafael’s story in the sertaneja series, stop reading now.. In the series, Bruno Fagundes’ character has a relationship with an evangelical and virgin boy, who is about to get married, but represses his feelings. The actor campaigns for the public to support the relationship. “He’s passionate, passionate, passionate. I tried to do it like this. Part of the plot is this ‘cat and mouse’ between Nelton (Adriano Ferreira) and Rafael. I really want you to ship this couple, I really want you to create the tag #RafaNelton. It was really cool to make a character who is there willing, open, available to meet, available for love, available to free himself from his own pain. He’s a guy who’s been through some things in his life too”, he anticipates.Watch the trailer for Só Se For Por Amor, a Netflix series:Want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and get the news straight to your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorship on Instagram.