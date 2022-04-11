Britney Spears reveals that she is pregnant



Britney Spears announced on her Instagram profile on Monday that she is pregnant. of his third son. “Well, I did a pregnancy test and well… I’m going to have a baby,” said the singer in a long publication after commenting that she had gained weight in recent days and that encouraged her to take the test. The artist’s followers, who did not hesitate to congratulate Spears on the news, were initially confused as she referred to “an upset” which, apparently, was later confirmed to be a pregnancy. “I lost a lot of weight just to gain it, so I thought, ‘What happened to my stomach?’ and my husband told me ‘You’re empachada (food pregnant),'” said the ‘Baby One More Time’ singer. Spears also announced that she will go out on the street less to avoid paparazzi photographs and she confessed that she suffered from perinatal depression in her two previous pregnancies. “Women didn’t talk about it then. Some people thought it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her, but now women talk about it every day. Thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a secret.” “, he added. Spears has two children, ages 15 and 16, from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline. The news is symbolic since last year, when Spears pleaded with the California Justice the end of your legal guardianshipdenounced that, although she would like to have a baby, her guardian, at that time her father, would not let her go to the doctor to remove the IUD (intrauterine device) that was inserted against her will. At the end of last year, the mechanism by which the singer’s father took control of her finances and personal life for almost 14 years was ended, a legal situation so controversial that it led to an international scandal thanks to the insistence of fans of Spears. The artist, who has sold more than 100 million records, has regained her autonomy and will soon be able to use her 60 million dollar estate, a radically different situation from a few months ago, when she had to ask permission to leave home and spend a dollar. On her immediate horizon, her engagement to Sam Asghari stands out, a dancer whom she met in 2016 during the filming of the video clip ‘Slumber Party’, although she already refers to him as her husband. The couple announced the link through Instagram, a platform that has become the only way of contact between the singer and her audience.