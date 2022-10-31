Britney Spears, Messing’s somersault, the Japanese format of the show and the return of Rika Kihira. How was the gala evening at Skate Canada

Alena Volkova The general number was put by Caitlin Weaver. All stages of the international Grand Prix end in the evening of demonstration performances. Here the spectators have a chance to look at their favorite skaters in an informal setting. At this tournament, many were waiting for the return of the Japanese Ricky Kihira. The figure skater missed the Olympic season due to injury and is still recovering. She has not yet returned to her form, but the fact that she continues her career even with not the strongest content is already respectful. At the gala evening, Rika showed a very beautiful program with a cover of the song “You raise me up” with female vocals. It turned out to be a beautiful number that brings out the best sides of Kihira. Dance couple from Japan Misato Komatsubara and Tim Koleto although they do not have strong technique, they are definitely always one of the brightest athletes. This time they decided to present images from the clips of Britney Spears. An incendiary, playful number that definitely added fans to this duet. Getty ImagesDenis Vasilievs showed a very unusual number for the song “Midnight sky”. A lot of strange, but very exciting moments in the choreography, which were also coolly highlighted by the broadcast director. In this program, Denis showed his wide skating, mastery of the whole body and musicality. We can say that it was the most sensual number of the evening. Getty ImagesMarjorie Lajoie and Zachary Laga decided to show their rhythmic dance from last season. And as a number for a gala evening, it fit perfectly. Bright costumes, incendiary rhythm. If you do not know in advance, you may not understand that initially this is a competitive program. Many regarded this number as a small challenge to the ISU – you canceled the required steps, so we will perform them at the gala. Getty ImagesMadeline Skizas presented a new demonstration number to the song “Déjà vu” by Olivia Rodrigo. The figure skater devoted a lot of time to choreography – the program was staged very musically and accurately. While she does not have complex technical elements, so the girl takes her artistry.Lila Fir and Lewis Gibson at this stage, the Grand Prix proved to be the leaders of European ice dancing. For the demonstration number, they took the songs of Adele. They were able to roll up the lyrics in an interesting way, with a lot of new finds that would be impossible to use in competitive screenings.Keegan messingseems to never part with his red plaid shirt. Every season he has new demonstrations, but the costume remains. All his chips are somersaults and a slide along the side in place. Despite the monotony of the numbers, spectators and organizers are always waiting for him. Getty Images The winners always perform at the end of the gala evening. In Canada, they decided to try the Japanese format with “encores”. After the demonstration skater has to perform a small part of his competitive program. Athletes choose pieces and music themselves, the main condition is that it be their favorite part of the program. The winner in the singles tournament is Japanese Rinka Watanabe chose the song “This is me” from the musical “The Greatest Showman” for the show. The room turned out to be very cute and inspiring. Here is a completely new production, which does not overlap with the competition.Sema Uno won the gold of the Canadian stage and at the gala evening presented an indicative number to the song “Padam, Padam” by Patricia Kaas. Usually single skaters take male vocals or a cover, but Shoma decided to skate to a female performance. And this did not spoil at all, on the contrary, it added exclusivity to the room. Getty Images At this stage, the Grand Prix overall number has set Caitlin Weaver to the music from the acclaimed TV series Stranger Things. It turned out to be an interesting way out, however, we decided to make unusual lighting – as a result, half of the athletes were not visible. At the end there was a very sweet moment when everyone stood in a circle and held hands. During the general photo, another participant of the gala evening appeared on the ice – the son of Keegan Messing. He watched his father’s performance from the podium along with former figure skater Nam Nguyen.Do you want to know everything about figure skating? Subscribe to our telegram channel!Subscribe to Sport24 channel in Yandex.Zen