Brazilian wins ‘Big Brother’ Portugal with 91% of the votes

Bruna took home the prize of 10 thousand euros – about R$ 51 thousand at the current price With 91% of the votes, the digital influencer Bruna Gomes won this Sunday, the 5th, the “Big Brother – Desafio Final”, the Portuguese version of reality show. Bruna took home the prize of 10 thousand euros – around R$ 51 thousand at the current price. The second place went to former player Gonçalo Quinaz, who received 9% of the votes. Earlier in the year, Bruna had participated in Big Brother Famosos, also in Portugal, and was in 3rd place. That edition was won by pilot Bernando Souza, with whom she started a romance. After leaving the first confinement, Bruna amended her participation in another version of the reality, which worked as a kind of “all stars”, with only highlights from previous editions. .