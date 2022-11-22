Brazilian actress Gabrielle Fleck is in a film about the Chilean dictatorship

Gabrielle Fleck works in all areas of audiovisual: producer, screenwriter and actress. By the way, it is in the last function that she participated in the film Still We Are the Same. In addition to Belchior’s verse, in Como Nosso Pais, the feature film by Paulo Nascimento, tells the story of Brazilians who tried to flee Chile after the coup filed by General Augusto Pinochet. The production, which features the gaúcha as one of the highlights, premieres in the first half of 2023. The actress, who lives in the United States, came to Brazil and Chile to perform the recordings. Alongside Gabrielle Fleck will be renowned actors from Brazilian television and cinema, such as Edson Celulari and Carol Castro. Still We Are the Same based on real events from the time when 40,000 political activists and immigrants were arrested and tortured at the National Stadium in Santiago. music streaming. I’ve been working on different projects and the coolest thing is having the opportunity to move between productions in Brazil and the United States”, says Gabrielle Fleck.Gabrielle Fleck and Edson Celulari in We Are Still the Same

Gabrielle Fleck Career

The project of “living on art” comes from childhood, even without knowing it. Growing up surrounded by the arts, with a greater appreciation for musicals, Gabrielle, in 2007, as a teenager, went to study theater in the United States, at the renowned Walnut Hill School for the Arts. “The fluency in the language was a facilitator for me to settle in the United States. Today, after so many years, if I don’t say I’m Brazilian, people think I’m from here because of my native English. This is undoubtedly an important differential in all the productions I work on, whether acting or behind the scenes”, he completes. Since then, the actress has been in the drama Fátima, recorded in Portugal; and in the film District 666 and series Chuteira Preta, shown on Amazon Prime Video, and The Journey.

future projects

Gabrielle is currently working on the development and pre-production of four international projects. She still can’t give more details, but she adds that 2023 will be a year full of news on this airlift. Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editors on Instagram.