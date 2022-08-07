Boca – Platense, live: Xeneize wins 2-0

42′ PT Second goal for Romero!

In a counterattack, Sebastián Villa overflows on the left, shakes off two defenders and sends in a cross for Oscar Romero’s headed goal, which scores his second goal. The play is checked by the VAR, but the goal is quickly validated and Boca wins 2-0.

37 ′ PT Boca continues to press

In the last stretch of the first stage, the local team continues to exert pressure: a passed Villa cross forces goalkeeper Ledesma and he goes to the corner, a play that continued without danger. The striker sought to hook from the right and settled in to hit him left-footed, but his shot went wide of Rossi’s left post.

25′ PT Juan Ramírez almost scored the second

The midfielder played a great wall with Romero to enter the area and kick, but his shot went to the roof of the visiting goal. The game continues 1-0.Oscar Romero is signing a great first part with XeneizeMauro Alfieri

20 ‘PT Villa warned

After a foul on Sández (Pignani was booked), Villa had a free kick on the edge of the area that he took with great force, but it finally went to Ledesma.

17 ′ PT Tensions between Vázquez and Suso

The defender Calamar was annoyed by a maneuver by striker Xeneize that he interpreted as aggression and they had a clash, which Falcón Pérez later separated.

11′ PT Great goal from Romero!

On Boca’s first free kick, Oscar Romero shot from the right and the shot bounced off the inside of the post into the net. It is the Paraguayan’s first goal with the Xeneize shirt.

8′ PT Tried Romero

The Paraguayan had the first shot of the night for Boca, but his shot from outside the area went over goalkeeper Ledesma.

5 ′ PT Platense stalks the local area

El Calamar started with the initiative, with a play that had Taborda driving and Zárate with an angle to shoot, but he did not get excited from outside the area.

0′ PT The match begins!

Platense moved and referee Yael Falcón started the match. Boca will seek to recover from the heavy blow received against Patronato on the last date. Platense and Boca kicked off the meeting Mauro Alfieri

20.55 Teams enter the field

With great support from La Bombonera, the players from Boca and Talleres enter the field of play, after having finished the warm-up.

20:45 “Rossi is from Boca, he is not leaving from Boca”

Despite the controversy generated by his contractual situation, Agustín Rossi received the love and support of large sectors of the Bombonera, including boys who put up posters to try to convince him to stay. Agustín Rossi was warmly received by the fans at the BomboneraTwitter @BocaJrsOficial

20.40 Zárate: “It crossed my mind to stop playing”

Before the match, the former Boca striker confessed that he feels much better playing in Platense, revealing that he almost gave up football: “Being on the pitch is the most beautiful thing, it was what I wanted. That’s why I didn’t stop playing, which for a moment crossed my mind. What makes me happy the most is this.”

20.18 After the controversy, Rossi saves

The goalkeeper, who did not agree to renew with the club and there was speculation about his substitution until the end of his bond, will finally go from the start in Boca. Luis Vázquez will also have a new opportunity, while the central defense will be made up of Carlos Zambrano and Facundo Roncaglia. The team: Rossi; Advíncula, Zambrano, Roncaglia and Sández; Pol Fernandez, Varela, Ramirez, Romero; Vazquez and Villa.

20.12 Mauro Zarate, starter

The striker, with a recent past in La Boca, will go from the start, as stipulated by Omar de Felippe. Vicente Taborda will also do it, on loan at Vicente López from Xeneize.

20.00 Pol Fernández, the captain tonight

After the departure of Carlos Izquierdoz is consumed and his replacement, Rojo, suffers a tear, tonight the one who will wear the Boca captain’s belt will be Guillermo “Pol” Fernández.

19.55 Boca wants to smile again

Xeneize experienced a very busy week, with Marcos Rojo’s injury, Agustín Rossi’s non-renewal and negotiations for Sergio Romero, Adonis Frías and Edinson Cavani filling up a large part of the agenda. Now, with the support of his fans at La Bombonera, he will seek to recover from the hard blow against Patronato against a Platense team that started the championship well and wants to continue adding to ward off relegation. The match will be played at La Bombonera from 9:00 p.m.