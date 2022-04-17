Boca – Lanús: the xeneize wants to pave their way to the quarterfinals of the League Cup



Boca receives Lanús this afternoonin one of the matches that will give continuity to date 10 of the League Cup. The match, valid for Zone B, will be played from 7:00 p.m. in La Bombonera, will be refereed by Facundo Tello and televised by the TNT Sports signal. The end of the first half was two-way. Lanús finds spaces behind Fabra’s back. Against, Villa deploys all his speed on the left. In the last one, Benedetto shot just wide. A good stack from Zeballos on the right drifted into Villa, who kicked on goal and made Monetti roll over. López entered the area from the right, hooked and took out his left foot. Javier García avoids Lanús’s second by throwing himself over his left post and sending the ball to the corner. Battaglia’s team collapsed emotionally and Labús leads him ahead. The xeneize does not react. Boca felt the blow of the tie and fell back near his goal. Aguirre overwhelmed Fabra and Sand anticipated at the near post. The VAR rules that Aguirre was enabled, with which the play is valid and the lucidity of the eternal Sand for following the play rewards Garnet. They are 1 to 1 in the Bombonera. In what is already a calamity, Boca suffers the injury of another defender. Gastón Ávila retired with an injury and was replaced by Marcelo Weigandt. Izquierdoz, Zambrano, Figal and Aranda are already low for the rear. Aguirre was left hand in hand with Javier García. The man from Lanús eluded the xeneize goalkeeper and looked like a penalty. Although Sand, later, pushed her to the bottom of the net. The VAR defines. Aguirre takes advantage of a space and shoots from outside the area. Javier García, well located, resolves with sobriety. So far in the League Cup, Sebastián Villa has scored 4 of the 12 goals scored by Boca and made another four assists. The Colombian is a fundamental piece in the gear of the Battaglia team. The quick goal allows Boca to play looser and find spaces. The 4-3-3 set up by Battaglia also makes the xeneize attack more aggressive. Once again Villa, from the left, swings inwards and takes the shot. The ball hits Monetti, who gives a short rebound. Benedetto fails to connect the ball. In the first clear, Villa received from the left, hit the diagonal and, as soon as he could, he took his right hand. The ball was deflected in Pérez and upset Monetti and became 1 to 0. Boca and Lanús are already playing in the Bombonera. José Pepe Sand won the draw and chose to serve. The game is coming up at the Bombonera. Darío Benedetto gave his warm-up jumpsuit to a Boca fan. Boca and Lanús are already on the lawn at the Bombonera. Everything is ready for the start of the first 45 minutes. Sebastian Battaglia decided that the Boca starters who will start the match against Lanús are Javier García; Luis Advíncula, Gastón Ávila, Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra; Oscar Romero, Guillermo “Pol” Fernandez, Juan Ramirez; Sebastián Villa, Darío Benedetto and Exequiel Zeballos. On October 9, 2021, Boca defeated Lanús 4-2, with goals from Weigandt, Almendra, Vázquez and Pavón. Malcorra and Braghieri scored for Garnet. Boca and Lanús played 135 games, with 75 xeneizes victories, 23 garnets and 37 draws Javier García; Luis Advíncula, Gastón Ávila, Marcos Rojo and Frank Fabra; Cristian Medina or Exequiel Zeballos, Guillermo “Pol” Fernández and Juan Ramírez; Oscar Romero; Sebastian Villa and Dario Benedetto. DT: Sebastian Battaglia Fernando Monetti; Leonel Di Plácido, Matías Pérez, Diego Braghieri or Yonathan Cabral and Alexandro Bernabei; Ángel González or Lautaro Acosta, Tomás Belmonte, Nicolás Pasquini and Ignacio Malcorra; Jose Lopez and Jose Sand. DT: Jorge Almiron.