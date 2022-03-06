Boca – Huracan, for the League Cup: without Benedetto, Xeneize returns to the Bombonera and wants to continue growing against Huracán

Boca returns to the Bombonera this afternoon, where from 7:15 p.m. it will receive Huracán, for the fifth date of the 2022 League Cup. According to those who have been preparing it after the works to improve the drains, the lawn of the Bombonera is in “ six or seven points. The ideal would have been to wait at least two more weeks, but Boca had no alternative to move, after Racing ruled out at the last minute giving the OK to host this meeting. This is how the Globito forms in the Bombonera. The coach Sebastián Battaglia ordered the following eleven to start the clash with Huracán. Darío Benedetto excused himself and withdrew this afternoon from the Boca concentration, following the death of his grandmother. His place will be taken by Nicolás Orsini who did a very good job on Wednesday (he scored two goals in the 4-1 draw against Central Córdoba de Rosario, for the Copa Argentina). The match will be refereed by Nicolás Lamolina and broadcast by Fox Sports Premium. I’m Pablo Lisotto and I’ll be accompanying you with the Boca-Huracán liveblog. The xeneize team returns to the Bombonera this Sunday, after the premiere against Colón (1 to 1) on a playing field that was not in the ideal conditions to play football. This match was scheduled to be played at the Racing stadium, but various pressures on that club made the Municipality of Avellaneda finally reject the proposal, which had been made official by AFA, the League and Aprevide during the week.