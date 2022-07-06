Boca – Corinthians: minute by minute of the match for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores

The history in the Bombonera

For the Copa Libertadores, Boca is undefeated at home against Corinthians. They have two wins (3-1 in 1991 and 1-0 in 2013) and two draws (1-1 in 2012 and 2022). The other confrontation in the Bombonera for continental cups was for Mercosur 2000, with a 3-0 win for Boca.Preview of the match between Boca Juniors and Corinthians for Copa Libertadores Mauro Alfieri – LA NACIÓN

Drought in hand in hand

Boca drags lack of goal in the qualifying stage of the Copa Libertadores. He did not convert in the last five games, its worst historical mark. The negative series includes 0-0 and 0-3 against Saints (2020), two draws without goals against Atletico Mineiro (2021) and the 0-0 a week ago against Corinthians. The last time he scored was 2-0 at home against Racing, for the 2020 quarterfinals.

Mouth, with the ideal formation

For some games, Sebastian Battaglia found the training that satisfies him the most. It is the one that will face Corinthians, with the return of Frank Fabbra, absent in the first leg due to suspension, instead of Sández. In this round of 16 series he was able to reappear Sebastian Villa, after the six dates of disqualification due to the incidents against Atlético Mineiro in the Copa Libertadores the previous year.

Corinthians, with several casualties

The São Paulo team, which has just been beaten by Fluminense in the Brasileirão, a tournament in which it has not won in the last three dates, suffers many absences for tonight’s game. Due to injuries they did not travel Maycon, Renato Augusto, Fagner and Junior Moraes. Gustavo Silva, medicated, was left out to avoid risks with anti-doping control. Adson suffers from Covid. Without being in the best physical condition, the delegation is made up of the striker William (a shoulder was removed in the first leg) and Gil (at the end of recovery from a muscle injury). Joao Victor, transferred to Benfica, will say goodbye today; in the next few days he will travel to Portugal. Preview of the match between Boca Juniors and Corinthians for Copa Libertadores Mauro Alfieri – LA NACIÓN

Welcome to the minute by minute of Boca – Corinthians

We invite you to the live follow-up of the revenge between Boca and Corinthians, qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. The incidences of the game will be reflected, accompanied by photos and videos of the highlights.