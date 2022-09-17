Blind Marriage and six other love realities from Netflix

The second season of Blind Marriage United States arrived on Netflix last Friday (16/9), after being very successful with the first wave of episodes. For lovers of relationship productions, the streaming platform has other versions of the audiovisual work, as well as other realities aimed at uniting two people. Metropoles selected seven series for those who have already finished the new season of Marriage in the Blind or who are looking for similar productions to marathon.Blind Marriage-2-RED Blind Marriage – In the reality show, men and women meet in meetings where they only hear the voice of the other and must decide, after 30 days, if they want to get married or not. BLIND MARRIAGE: JAPAN In this romantic reality show, Japanese singles eager to marry fall in love and get engaged without ever having seen each other. Unlike the Brazilian one, the US work already has its second season in the Netflix catalog and the third is coming. In addition to the official teaser, the premiere date has also been announced: October 19, 2022.Blind Weddings – JapanWith the success of the other series, Netflix also included the Japanese version of the reality in its catalog in Brazil. This one, however, is newer, released this year, and has a season with 11 episodes. But for fans of the attraction, here’s excellent news: a second season has already been announced, which is scheduled to premiere in 2023.Sexy Beasts: Love UnmaskedIn the same vein as Blind Marriage, this production is also geared towards meeting in the dark. The difference here is that suitors go to meetings wearing animal masks, such as pandas, lions, and other mythical creatures. The idea is to test the chemistry between the participants. Launched in 2021, the series has two seasons, with six chapters in each.The Endgame: Either House or VazaAlthough it is also geared towards marriage, this production deals with couples who are already together, but have extinguished the flame of love and put the relationship to the test, by spending time with other potential partners. With 10 episodes, at the end of the series the participants decide if they go up to the altar or if they follow different paths.Love on the Spectrum: USAUnlike other productions, the participants of this series are people with autism, who seek love and deal with the complicated world of dating and relationships. So far, Netflix has released one season, which has six chapters.The Perfect CrushPerfect Crush is another reality show that aims to bring people together on blind dates. However, in this production, the participants are taken to popular spots in São Paulo and get to see the other suitor’s appearance. Playing with fireIn this Netflix reality show, 14 young singles are confined to a beach house. However, the value of the final prize, of R$ 500 thousand, is reduced each time something happens among the participants. The "penalty" increases according to the interaction, which goes from a peck to the hour h. Currently, the streaming has the American and Brazilian versions, with three seasons in the first, with the fourth already announced. The second has a wave of episodes available, with another coming to the catalog on the 28th of this month.