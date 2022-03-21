Black movement holds demonstration at CAB against police violence

It took place on the afternoon of this Monday (21), in Salvador, a demonstration against the genocide of black youth. The act refers to the International Day of Struggle for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, March 21, and was organized by the Front Against Genocide. Dozens of protesters took banners and posters to the Bahia Administrative Center (CAB) that said “Black lives matter” and “Why does a black PM only kill black people?”. Black movement organizations held a walk that began at 2 pm, at the Legislative Assembly of Bahia (Alba), accompanied by drums from Olodum and Ilê Aiyê. On that occasion, a letter was delivered to the deputies as a formal protest. Associations such as the Unified Black Movement (MNU), the Union of Blacks for Equality (Unegro) and the Forum of Black Entities participated in the act.

(Rafael Manga/Disclosure)

(Rafael Manga/Disclosure) “Only black people die in this pseudo-war against drug trafficking. That’s why we came together today to form a front against the genocide of black youth to question this form of government,” said Osvalrizio Júnior, director of Ilê Aiyê. The founding member of the Central de Entidades Negras (CEN), Marcos Rezende, remembered the young people killed by the police in Gamboa in the early hours of March 1st and called for the installation of cameras in the uniforms of the military police. “Why are all the dead black? We want an answer to these massacres, we want behavior change,” he said. On social media, Frente Against Genocide published: “The act is a protest against the bloody missions of the Military Police, which has alarming numbers against the lives of young people from the periphery where 100% of those killed by the action of the police commanded by the Secretary of Public Security, are black men and women”, said the Frente Contra Genocide, in its social networks.