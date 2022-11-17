Black Friday 2022: when in Russia and how not to spend too much

Oksana LaryushkinaRecommendations.

Black Friday 2022 in Russia: when will it be

Black Friday in 2022 in Russia starts on the night of 24 to 25 November. And it will last for several days – in most stores until the end of November 27. Very soon, shopping centers are overflowing with buyers who want to buy necessary and not very goods and gifts, and traffic jams will go beyond reasonable boundaries. By the way, one of the versions of the origin of the name “Black Friday” is associated with traffic jams. There is a version that in Philadelphia after Thanksgiving the traffic was so intense that on the maps instead of the usual red or even burgundy it was indicated in black. shutterstock.com How not to succumb to everyone’s influence, keep calm and money on the map, says Nikita Shashkevich, Senior Director of Marketing and E-commerce of the Shopping Live online store.

Black Friday in Russia: when did it appear

The first Black Friday in Russia took place nine years ago, in 2013. In those years, it was held in December – a month later than is customary in the States. Over time, the Russian action caught up with the American one, and this year Black Friday will begin on November 25th. It will start, but will not pass – the action has long gone beyond one day and continues from Friday until the end of the weekend.

Black Friday and marketing ploy

Many people wonder why retailers need Black Friday and how profitable it is for customers. Speaking from the point of view of the seller, the promotion attracts more customers – the key indicator is not the gross profit (also called EBITDA), but the increase in the number of customers (in large retailers, during the promotion, the figure can reach up to 35%). Moreover, Black Friday works well to strengthen customer loyalty. Other benefits include increased sales, cleaning shelves of stale goods. Russians are still quite wary of Black Friday. The main concern is that retailers use the promotion to deceive customers: they raise prices in advance, and then make a discount. Such fears are partly justified: more often than not, small sellers do this – this is not typical for large players. shutterstock.comIt’s better to plan your purchases in advance, without impulsively spending money on Black Friday itself. Make a list of what you need a month or at least a couple of weeks before the start of the promotion and pay attention to the price. You can take screenshots, write down prices in notes, or subscribe to price updates, if such an option is provided by the online store. And when you go to the site or app to buy a product on Black Friday, it will be clear how much the price has changed and what the real discount is. If you failed to take care of this issue in advance, try to follow the dynamics of price changes in recent months on major marketplaces. The recommendations are especially relevant when buying equipment: its cost is rarely tied to the season or the release of a new generation of the product, but the risk of artificially inflating the cost during the Black Friday The madness is quite real. If you need a smartphone, a microwave or a vacuum cleaner, you don’t have to wait for “Black Friday” – keep track of promotions and special offers in any month, without reference to holidays and traditional sales seasons.

What to buy on Black Friday

Pay attention to durable items (otherwise called hard goods). This applies to clothes and shoes – basic items that are not tied to the fashion season. The fashion segment lives at high speeds: what is relevant today may be forgotten tomorrow. This means that during Black Friday you run the risk of buying a product that is no longer relevant. It is from such items of clothing and footwear that sellers seek to get rid of in the first place, taking advantage of the season of discounts. shutterstock.com Another potentially profitable category is services: on Black Friday, you often get good discounts on subscriptions to fitness, beauty salons, and dentistry.

The psychological effect of Black Friday

Stay vigilant and don't be fooled by unnaturally large discounts: this way you risk buying a fake. This applies to technology, clothing, cosmetics and many other categories. Buy goods only in trusted places: on the official websites of brands and in large online stores. Check every letter in the link so you don't fall for a phishing site that masquerades as a real one. Be sure to check the specifications, description, and other details. Pay attention to the price: a 10-20% discount is similar to a real one, and 80-90% is not very much. Examine the product card: check the presence of a barcode, the quality and details of the logo, translations of ingredients in different languages, contacts of a legal entity. The most correct decision is to check the data in the product card with the data on the official website. If everything matches, and the discount looks like a real one, you can buy such a product – in this case, "Black Friday" will turn out to be a real benefit for you, and not a waste of money.