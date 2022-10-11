Black Adam contemplates the history of all the characters, says cast

One of the most anticipated films of 2022, Black Adam is scheduled for release on October 20 in Brazil. Starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the feature film brings the story of the anti-hero who was successful in DC Comics for his super strength, speed, endurance, the ability to fly and shoot lightning. Adrianna, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Crusher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. O metropolises interviewed the four artists about the film and the roles developed by the characters. Iranian-American actress Sarah Shahi believes this is a once-in-a-lifetime career opportunity. In the film, she plays the wife of Black Adam and possesses the powers of the goddess Isis. “It was certainly a special moment in my career. I have about 20 years of acting and this film gives me the opportunity to have a great exposure, which I believe I haven’t had yet. My character is something between Lara Croft and Indiana Jones. She is a single mother, leads a resistance and is very strong. In addition, she is a graceful, compassionate woman with great skill with words. The main inspirer of Black Adam,” she says.rev-1-BAD-T1-032rv2_High_Res_JPEGDwayne Johnson as Black Adam and Aldis Hodge as HawkmanWarner Bros. pictures rev-1-BAD-T2-022r_High_Res_JPEGSarah Shahi as Adrianna in the movie Black AdamWarner Bros. PicturesAdvertising by Metrópoles 1 partner rev-1-BAD-T2-011_High_Res_JPEGNoah Centineo as Atom Crusher in Black AdamWarner Bros. pictures rev-1-BAD-T2-007_High_Res_JPEGQuintessa Swindell as Cyclone in Black AdamWarner Bros. PicturesMetrópoles 2 partner advertising Warner Bros. ÒBlack AdamÓ Presentation, San Diego Comic-Con 2022, San Diego, CA, USA – 23 Jul 2022Aldis Hodge, Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Quintessa SwindellEric Charbonneau/Warner Bros0Aldis Hodge, Hawkman, is prominently featured in Black Adam. The actor, however, defends that this is a point explored by the production with all the characters. “I feel that all the characters are well represented. The production worked in a way that everyone shines in a special way. Fans will walk out of the movie and will be able to say they’ve seen each other’s powers, personality and backstory. It really took a lot of teamwork to represent all the characters well and support all the actors. It was a great experience to be in a movie like this, where you get this sense of equal appreciation for everyone.” to live a powerful character and kept the comic profile even in an action production. The interpreter of Atom Crusher, he chorused the highlight of the co-protagonists. “The characters begin to grow during the film and gain their own path, discover who they are and have more confidence in their powers. This time that we had together on screen is important, because each one can make their contribution to the team”, he points out. Quintessa Swindell, Cyclone, in turn, spoke about the protagonist Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The actress called the actor “legendary, inspiring and incredible”. “He left all his energy on the set and made every contribution he could to the actors to make the best film possible”, she celebrates. Do you want to stay up to date with the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorship on Instagram.