Black Adam and more: see series and movies arriving in October 2022

October has arrived and, in the world of cinemas and streaming, there is no shortage of series and movies to make everyone anxious. Therefore, the metropolises separated the biggest highlights of the new month.Amazon Prime VideoElected (7th of October)

The national production tells the story of a dystopian future, in which a clueless influencer is elected governor of Rio de Janeiro. Fefê (Clarice Falcão), then, needs to command the state. Will she make it?Peripherals (October 21)

With Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor, the series shows Flynne and Burton, who play an immersive virtual reality game with confrontations that end up spilling over into the real world.Devil’s Hour (October 28)

The six-episode British series stars Jessica Raine, Peter Capaldi and Nikesh Patel. The plot follows Lucy, who is awakened by terrifying visions every morning at 3:33 am, a time known as the devil's hour.NetflixThe Midnight Club (October 7)

In a hospital for terminally ill young people, eight patients gather nightly to tell stories and make a pact: the next one to die will send a signal from beyond. The 10-episode series is based on the book of the same name by Christopher Pike.Crazy Boy (October 12)

With 26 episodes, the series revolves around the boundless imagination and spontaneity of a ten-year-old boy who subverts the reality around him.The School for Good and Evil (October 19)

Based on the world bestsellers by Soman Chainani, The School for Good and Evil follows friends Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie). Different, one is a princess and the other a witch, they switch places in the new school.After the Universe (October 27)

The film follows the talented pianist Nina (Giulia Be), who must overcome the challenges of dealing with lupus, an autoimmune disease that can attack any part of the body – the kidney, in her case. The young woman is surprised by a strong connection with Gabriel (Henry Zaga), one of the doctors on the team that treats her, who will help her overcome her insecurities.Disney+Werewolf in the Night (October 7)

Gael García Bernal plays Jack Russell, the son of a Transylvanian baron who, at age 18, becomes a werewolf.Star Wars: History of the Jedi (October 26)

The six-episode series tells the story of two Jedi: Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. Each will be tested as they make choices that will define their (known) fates.Star+ José Rubens Chachá as Silvio Santos in The TV KingThe King of TV (October 19)

Silvio Santos, the biggest presenter on Brazilian television, is diagnosed with a serious problem with his vocal cords, which can leave him without a voice. The fear of being forced to leave the stage brings back memories of his trajectory: from his childhood as a street vendor to the struggle to obtain the SBT.HBO MaxThe Vow: Part Two (October 16)

The second part of the docuseries about the sex cult will have six episodes focusing on the “legal and emotional journeys of the group’s founders, supporters and defectors”.The White Lotus: Season 2 (October 31)

After the success of the first sequel, the second year will bring new guests to the resort. The comedy was one of the main highlights of 2021.Paramount+Funkball (October 10th)

The documentary explores the connections between funk and football, revealing the determination, drive and talent of young professionals who bring the cultural identity of the broken down to the world. The production features Antony, Gabigol, Guilherme Arana, Tamires Dias, Matheus Cunha, MC Guimê, MC Hariel, MC Kekel, MC Livinho, MC Menor MR, MC Poze Do Rodo and Rodrygo Goes.Let Her In (October 21)

The series focuses on Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez), whose lives changed 10 years earlier when she became a vampire. Locked away at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a life behind closed doors, only able to go out at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive.The Suburbans (October 6)

Jefinho dreams of becoming a very famous pagode singer and, for that, he is willing to do anything – even cleaning the record label owner’s swimming pool, on the lookout for a possible opportunity. The problem is that he ends up getting involved with his boss’s wife, at the same time he discovers that he is going to be a father for the first time.Halloween Ends – The Reckoning (October 13)

Michael Myers has never been seen again, and after being haunted by his presence for decades, Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) is determined to break free of her fear and start living. However, the return of violence and terror will force her to face the evil she cannot control, once and for all.Black Adam (October 20)

Born in Ancient Egypt, the anti-hero has super strength, speed, stamina, the ability to fly and shoot lightning. Teth-Adam's alter ego and son of Pharaoh Ramses II, Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) was consumed by magical powers and turned into a sorcerer.