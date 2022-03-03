BitIq Review 2022: Is It legit, or a scam?

Crypto trading bots are software programmes that carry out trades and transactions on behalf of human investors. These bots are ideal for investors who do not have the time to devote to the cryptocurrency markets in order to make the finest trades.

Beginners who are new to the crypto industry will benefit from robots like BitIQ. In this BitIQ Review 2022, we’ll go over all you need to know about the trading robot and why you should use it right now.

About BitIq

BitIQ is a cryptocurrency trading bot that executes trades on behalf of busy investors. As a result, it’s been labelled one of the world’s best automatic trading apps. The bot’s purpose is to make it easier for you to benefit from crypto trading even while you’re not there.

The BitIQ trading bot, which was launched in 2018, is fully automated and designed to run as smoothly as possible. Its creators said that they created it to specifically target rookie traders who want to invest but don’t know where to start.

The BitIQ crypto app’s creators have made a big deal out of it. It is claimed that no technical knowledge is required to operate it. Of course, having some prior knowledge will assist you in navigating the site more effectively.

The BitIQ trading robot, like many of its competitors, has one distinct selling point: it makes it easier to do transactions even when you aren’t present. The bot keeps an eye on the market for you, reducing your anxiety. Most trading procedures are also handled by the bot, so you won’t have to.

How does BitIq work?

BitIQ’s crypto robot employs artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to provide successful and transparent crypto CFD trading. The crypto robot was established in the year 2018. It has become one of the most widely used crypto trading platforms today.

The BitIQ website links to the BitIQ app, which allows you to trade cryptocurrencies with comprehensive price trend analysis, arbitrage, and news trading tactics.

The BitIQ robot, like other cryptocurrency bots, is engineered to think and act like people. BitiQ was created to follow instructions using a subset of AI called Natural Language Processing (NLP). The NLP system claims to be able to analyse billions of web pages at the same time. The software searches the market for profitable trade opportunities and acts on them quickly using this technology.

To acquire a complete picture of the market, the BitIQ robot also uses technical analysis and news analysis. This decision saves you hours of time spent continually monitoring crypto news and formulating a trading plan.

The BitiQ crypto robot, for example, has been programmed to speculate on Elon Musk’s Bitcoin news. His tweets have been known to cause market fluctuations. As a result, BitiQ is capable of detecting these tweets, predicting their impact on volatility, and placing bets based on these predictions.

BitIQ also has a useful demo account function that you can use to test the waters. This manner, you can try out a variety of trading techniques without risking any actual money. This is a crucial part of your training and will help you succeed in the future.

Finally, the BitIQ robot is appropriate for all traders, including beginners. The trading robot’s ease of use and lack of hidden fees help traders.

How to start using BitIq?

Create an account in the first step.

To begin, go to the BitIQ website and establish an account. This procedure is completely free. All you have to do is go to the BitIQ website and fill out the sign-up form with your first and last names, a valid email address, and a phone number. You’ll also be prompted to establish a password to protect your account.

Double-check your account information

You will be needed to validate your account after opening it by uploading papers to the designated broker’s page.

Make a deposit into your account.

Users must fund their BitIQ robot accounts with a minimum deposit of $250. This can be done with any of the platform’s approved payment methods. Credit/debit cards are included in this category.

Is BitIq Trustworthy?

Cryptocurrency trading is a high-risk activity. Using trading bots can also be a bit of a minefield. It’s difficult to tell whether a trading bot is a fraud or not, but we investigated this service for our BitIQ review to find out.

We discovered that the BitIQ trading bot is authentic after conducting our research. It has a lot of features, and we were able to make some decent transactions out of our tests.

However, we recognise that many people have had negative encounters with the bot. It’s far from ideal, and there are a few flaws that need to be ironed out — as indicated by our criticism in the pros and drawbacks section.

However, keep in mind that everyone’s experience with trading bots is different. Just because someone else had a poor experience doesn’t mean you will, and vice versa.

Also, while our BitIQ review indicates that the service is trustworthy, you should exercise caution when utilising it. Trading cryptocurrencies is extremely volatile, and even the most sophisticated trading bots make mistakes. As a result, you must exercise extreme caution in order to avoid substantial losses in the future. Before you open a trade, keep an eye on the market and double-check your strategies.

Important Features of BitIq

Excellent Customer Service

BitIQ provides a responsive customer support team that may be contacted at any time. They communicate using a variety of methods, all of which have been shown to be timely and effective.

Platform that is safe

BitIQ is a safe and secure platform for cryptocurrency trading. Your finances and personal information are protected by the robot from any data breach. This is accomplished through the use of advanced SSL encryption and other cutting-edge security technologies.

Software that is available for free

BitIQ, unlike other Bitcoin trading platforms, is absolutely free to use. There are no fees or expenses charged by the robot, and there are no hidden commissions.

Withdrawals in a flash

Withdrawal requests are processed quickly and without delay by the BitIQ app. Unlike many other cryptocurrency exchanges and trading platforms, BitIQ does not demand its traders to wait at least seven days for their accounts to be credited. After filling out the proper form, the BitIQ crypto robot will handle your withdrawal request within 24 hours. On BitIQ, you may choose from a variety of withdrawal options.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BitIQ is an excellent trading robot for trading in the cryptocurrency market. Thousands of good reviews, as well as our research for this BitIQ review, suggest that BitIQ appears to be a trustworthy trading software. However, because there are other clones of this platform, you should proceed with caution. Make sure you’re dealing with the right platform, or you could end up losing money.

Create an account and begin trading with BitIQ if you want to get started. A BitIQ account may be set up in minutes, letting customers to start trading right away.

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of profits can I expect from BitIQ?

On the BitIQ website, no precise return rate is given. However, several internet evaluations say that the BitIQ robot can generate profits of up to 90%.

Is BitIQ a genuine company?

BitIQ appears to be a legitimate trading robot, according to our findings. This is due to the well-designed website and several excellent online evaluations.