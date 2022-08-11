Biticodes Review 2022: Know The Reality! 

Many people desire to lead a rent-free, opulent lifestyle, and passive income is one method to do this. One option to make additional money is through cryptocurrency trading, but it’s crucial to have a structure in place to ensure success. This prompted the development of numerous platforms for auto-trading robots so that people may make passive money without investing a lot of time or knowledge in it

With Biticodes, investors may make money profitably and passively without needing a lot of trading knowledge or dedicating their entire lives to it. This platform, an auto trading platform, makes use of technology to monitor the market and provide investors with winning tips. Users claim to make up to $2,000 each day trading on the platform, and it is stated to have a 90% accuracy rate. Everyone can access the platform for free, but a $250 minimum deposit is needed to start trading. The platform’s features are focused on generating income for users consistently.

How secure is the platform, exactly? Is the Biticodes a genuine platform or a scam? Can the platform produce the same level of revenue as it states and are all the claims true? Let’s find out about all these questions and more in this review.

What Is Biticodes?

An automated trading software called Biticodes Pro assists traders in choosing the best moment to execute a trade. This robot was created with powerful algorithms specifically for trading on the unpredictable cryptocurrency market. It uses its AI program to help it make decisions. The robot decodes data and analyses it to precisely forecast the market’s direction. It helps traders use the signal to profit from the market by looking for the most profitable trade.

Because it is free to open an account on the platform and because the program is so simple to use, both seasoned traders and novice ones can use Biticodes Pro. According to the platform website, its many features, including stop losses, automatic trades, and associated brokers, enable it to have an accuracy rate of 90%. To ensure that user data and payments are kept secure, they use reliable encryption services.

Both automatic and manual trading options are available on the trading platform. The autopilot option in trading is highly beneficial for beginner customers. Because they have experience, seasoned traders can trade using the manual option. Nevertheless, every trader needs to develop their trading skills, keep an eye on the market, and comprehend how the robot and the market function.

Features of Biticodes

Trading robots

Investors can make the deal instantly using the Biticodes Pro platform without having to spend a lot of time on it. There is no cap on the number of trades that can be carried out in a single day, and every put order is processed in real-time.

Testimonials

The platform performs exceptionally well. The site offers a lot of favorable reviews and testimonies from investors who have profited greatly from using it. Many investors are joining or staying on the site as a result of these reviews.

Simple to use

The platform is among the top in terms of being open about its workings. The process is quite basic and easy to use, from signing up to withdrawing your money. Investing on the platform has never been a problem, according to reviews.

Services to Customers

One of the best customer services ever is offered by the platform. If you ever have a problem, they are always willing to assist you in solving it. Since they are always available, all of your complaints will be addressed. You can get in touch with them by phone, email, or live chat.

Security

The Biticodes Pro app uses SSL encryption and premium encryption providers. As the site has never been reported to have been hacked or to have had any information disclosed, your data and money are always protected. When it comes to user data, the app is committed to privacy.

Withdrawal

With Biticodes Pro’s easy withdrawal process, the user doesn’t have to worry or wait around for a long time to get their money. The way the system is designed, requests are sent to the user’s account within 24 hours after submission.

Accuracy

The platform is accurate in that all costs always sum up based on the investments made and the revenues distributed. They are not attempting to steal money from the user. The trade signals are always accurate, ensuring that users turn a profit, with a 90% accuracy rate.

How To Begin Trading With Biticodes?

1.Registration

You must first register an account in order to use the Biticodes Pro platform’s services. Visit the website’s official page, where a registration form to fill out is located on the left. It won’t take long to complete the registration procedure because it is quick and simple. Your name, your email address, your phone number, and the nation you reside in are needed in order to sign up. The registration procedure is cost-free in every way. The website where your account manager will be located will subsequently be redirected to you. On this page, the verification procedure takes place, and the account manager assists you with creating your account.

2. Deposit

Before access to the live trading option is offered, Biticodes Pro demands a minimum deposit of $250. The account manager assists with your deposit so you may begin trading on the platform after verification. It simply takes a few minutes to confirm the money has been deposited, and it will appear on your dashboard. The Biticodes Pro deposit has been made simple by offering a variety of payment methods, including wire transfer, Mastercard, Visa, WebMoney, Neteller, cryptocurrency wallets, and more. Since the Biticodes Pro platform doesn’t charge you, deposits are free.

3. Practice trading

We advise you to test out the Biticodes Pro Demo feature after depositing. Except for using real money, the demo platform performs similarly to the live trading platform. The platform simulates real trading by using historical data. Users can try the platform, become comfortable with it, and see which trading tactics are effective by using the demo option. The demi is advantageous, particularly for beginning users, as it prevents them from losing money on dangerous transactions.

4. Live trading

After making a deposit, live trading can begin right away, but a demo account is also accessible for educational purposes. A simple button on the app’s interface can be used to activate life trading. You must set the trading conditions that the robot will operate under before going live. As you can set a take profit and stop loss for your trade, the trading parameters you pick can be the difference between loss and profit. After that, you may turn on the robot and watch as it earns money for you. Checking in on your trades periodically is advised.

Biticodes: Conclusion

Traders can generate passive money without expending a lot of work by using the Biticodes Pro software, which appears to be a legitimate platform. The platform uses AI and algorithms to study the market and come to successful recommendations. The claim of daily profits of $2,000, though, seems high and like nothing more than a marketing gimmick.

The platform’s features seek to maximize the likelihood of daily earning. Some users may find the hazy information about the founders to be a problem, but overall it appears that some people have gained money utilizing the platform. Before investing, do your homework and thoroughly grasp how the crypto market and platform function.