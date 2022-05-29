BIOSTAR updates several of its motherboards to support the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D





The launch of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D it was an architectural change important enough for the motherboards to require a BIOS update -with its corresponding AGESA update-and as we have seen with other manufacturers, finally the company has updated its motherboards to support this chip.

Among the updated chipsets we find A320, A520, B450 and B550while BIOSTAR hopes to continue to release updates for its motherboards with B350, X370, X470 and X570 chipsets. Under these lines we can find the motherboards that will receive the update:

As is usual, to update our motherboards we will have to go to the page related to our motherboard model and download the update from there, where we will also find the relevant instructions to update the BIOS of our motherboard if we want to install one of these processors. End of Article. Tell us something in the Comments!



Jordi Bercial

Avid technology and electronics enthusiast. I’ve been messing around with computer components almost since I could walk. I started working at Geeknetic after winning a contest on their forum about writing hardware articles. Drift, mechanics and photography lover. Feel free to leave a comment on my articles if you have any questions.