Big Brother: surprises, sanctions and five players on the plate at the sixth nomination gala

He imagined himself nominated again, as in the previous 5 galas. However, this time Alfa received the happy news that he was not nominated for the first time and celebrated the news with his arms raised high and a phrase in English: Thank you Jesus. Of the five nominees, one will be saved by Thiago this Thursdaysince he won the leader’s test.The list of nominees was defined in Big Brother El Córdoba was sanctioned by Big Brother for plotting and could only nominate one person with two votes. “In that case, I am going to vote for a person to change the direction of his head and no longer look my way: my two votes are for Romina”, expressed the “Rabbit”. La Corrientes was sanctioned by Big Brother with only two votes for making a plot. “The votes are for Agustín because it is the last big obstacle I have to reach the final with the freest path “.“The first two votes are for Romina and the second vote is for Julieta. I am going to try to include one of these two people without any kind of personal justification, but out of pure strategy,” said Agustín, one of the most popular “little brothers” outside the house. Agustín, a key player who became “león”Screenshot“The first two votes are for Nacho because I see attitudes that I don’t like from him and the other vote for María Laura because I don’t like the attitudes she has with me and other colleagues. She is trying to turn partners against each other.”The first two votes are for Juliana because it seems to me that she has a double personality, where he fills you with hugs and tells you things you want to hear. It doesn’t stop me from closing, I don’t like fake people. the second vote It is for Cata due to a matter of affinityit would be a person who would not bother me if he left, “said Julieta, who was cheered by a large part of the public present in the studio with the cry: “Away with Bad Vibes!”“The first two votes are for Coti because coexistence with whims is difficult. The second to Juliana due to a lack of codes”. This is the partial list of nominees, with Juliana and Nacho in the lead: Nominees PlatePluto tv”My first two votes are for Walter for strategy. Second place goes to Agustín for the same reason.” “The first two votes will go to Nacho and my second vote will go to Walter. The two equally because I don’t feel much affinity, it was a discard vote.“The first two votes are for Juliana because of things that happened and I found out: lies and dirtying people to stay. no need to play dirty. The second vote is for Agustín for attitudes that he had when I had a problem with Alfa ”.“The first two votes are for Juliana because having shared the previous plate with her, I learned a lot of things: lie to one, lie to the other. The second would be Nacho, because after the fight with Romina we talked and we were barbaric. Nacho came to put a spike in the middle and I didn’t like it”.“My first two votes are for María Laura out of affinity and one vote for Juliana because there are things I don’t like. There are things that she wants to do as she wants ”.“ The first three are for Nacho and the two are for María Laura for game and to save me from the plate that comes“Daniela assured when using the spontaneous nomination. Daniela made the spontaneous”My first two votes are for Marcos for a matter of affinity and strategy. I am going to give Juliana a vote because I know that she had several conflicts with the girls, ”said Nacho. Nacho went to the confessional and nominated Marcos and JulianaCapture: Pluto TvSantiago del Moro entered the Telefe studio to host a new program, in which the participants will decide who will go to the plate on Sunday.This afternoon, and while they were talking about the members of the reality show, the “Rabbit” He pointed out: “You are going to laugh but the first day I came here I said: “They are all with their backs to the ones they put”. I swear to God. I said no, how are they going to choose these mines I said’. There wasn’t one I liked.” Then, lying on the bed, Marcos from Salta replied: “They must have thought the same thing.”Marcos’ sharp response to the Rabbit for a comment about the women of the house Tonight, at 9:45 p.m., the special broadcast of Big Brother on Telefé will have a new mission: reveal who each of the participants nominated to leave the famous house. With two votes each, plus the “spontaneous” nominationwhich has already been confirmed to be used again, a new elimination plate will be reached, which will take its final form when Thiago -“leader” of the week- chooses to save one of them. Of the 18 original Big Brother participants, 4 have already left. This Tuesday, The Argentine national team made its official debut at the Qatar 2022 World Cup and the participants of Big Brother (Telefe), who have been locked up for more than a month, had the chance to see the match against Saudi Arabia. “Do you want a flag?”Coti asked “Alfa” before the meeting. “No, never,” he replied, pointing to his United States handkerchief: “This is my flag.” The outraged Corrientes questioned: “Oh, no, no, so what are you doing here watching the game?” The comment was enough to ignite the indignation of viewers and users on social networks asking for his departure.Alfa rejects the Argentine flag at the Big Brother house (Telefe) In the run-up to the nomination gala, the participants, who were sunbathing on the patio, they had to enter the house because a drone flew over the place. Big Brother immediately ordered them all inside. “A drone got into the house,” Thiago commented, and immediately the Pluto TV broadcast was interrupted. The couple analyzed the possible plaque this Wednesday and also made it clear who they would like to see nominated. “I would like Cata to leave on this plaque”pointed out the “Rabbit” lying next to Coti in the patio of the house. “O Nacho”, interrupted the correntina. Alexis explained that she should “bring the strong participants to the plate”, both tonight and in the following weeks: “In the next one, you can have Agustín, Juliana, Romina and Alfa,” he said. Alexis and Coti talk about tonight’s possible nominees Capture: Pluto Tv The participants, who don’t know what time it is at home, had lunch at 5:00 p.m. this Wednesday, but before eating, Coti made a special request. “Do you mind if I bless the table?” he asked aloud. Before the “OK” of all the diners, the Correntina made a brief prayer that was accompanied by the “amen” of several. It is not the first time that Coti show your religiousness at home since he even usually has a rosary handy, especially during the nomination galas, like the one tonight. The participants have lunch prior to the nomination gala Capture: Pluto tv The winner of the last test was the one born in González Catán and to celebrate the confirmation of the recent couple, Santiago del Moro asked him a show of affection with Daniela: “If Thiago wins the test, the kiss is coming,” said the driver and the couple accepted. However, the passionate kiss that they gave each other in front of their companions generated dozens of memes on Twitter. Meme about the passionate kiss between Thiago and Daniela in the Big Brother houseTwitterCoti Romero Y Alexis “The Rabbit” Quiroga they broke one of the rules make plotwhich led to an unfavorable sanction. The sanction of Coti and Alexis The driver of Los Ángeles de la Mañana (LAM), brito angel, revealed that the end of the reality show would take place next March. “It was planned to end earlier, but success is overwhelming Y [los productores] they will extend it until March 19, with repechage or with substitutes”, he said. “This is a daring one”, he said Daniela, in reference to the camera that was pointed directly at them. “He watches my bed 24/7,” he added. Thiago. The recent couple in the house hugged each other for several minutes on the young man’s mattress, until they finally got up and decided to go to the pool to enjoy the sunny day. “I’m going to go with the robe”he pointed. Thiago and Daniela embraced.Pluto TVThis Wednesday night the sixth nomination gala, which will reveal to the contestants that they will be at risk of leaving the most famous house in the country next Sunday. This weekend there was the departure of Lucila “La Tora” Villarwho stated that he would have changed his character: “Maybe he should have lowered a lot of gears and not be so temperamental.” After a sunny day in the pool, Walter “Alpha” Santiago he insisted the little brothers to turn around so they could change their clothes. They were all in the room and wore a white coat, but the man from Buenos Aires announced that he would take off his mesh in front of the rest. “Look the other way, baby”he told one of the contestants. Walter “Alfa” Santiago insisted on the little brothers to turn around so they could change their clothes. Pluto TV The preview of the match between Argentina-Saudi Arabia in reality he left a moment that caused the fury of the fans upon hearing a comment from Alfa who did not show their support for the light blue and white. “Do you want a flag?”Coti asked him. The participant’s response was forceful: “No never”. Santiago del Moro will announce the nominees