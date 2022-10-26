Biel do Furduncinho, from the hit Ai, Preto, about new EP: “Cara da favela”

“I am too happy”. The phrase is repeated several times by Biel do Funduncinho, during the minutes in which he chats with the report of the metropolises, to talk about the current moment of the career. Born and raised in Madureira, in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro, Gabriel Florêncio Peixoto started working as a DJ in 2012, at just 14, and today, at 24, he is one of the most played artists in Brazil with Ai, Preto, a partnership between him and L7nnon.“It was supposed to be our first song, mine and L7’s, but we didn’t like the idea very much and went to another one, Sei Que Tu Gosto Muito. It had 100 million streams counting everything, YouTube, Spotify… Then we decided to launch Ai, Preto, called Bianca to add it up and everything flowed”, says Biel.L7nnon, MC Bianca, Biel do Furduncinho and Camila Cabello (Reproduction: Multishow/Disclosure)Bianca, Biel do Furduncinho, Camila Cabello and L7nnon L7nnon, MC Bianca, Biel do Furduncinho and Camila Cabello (Reproduction: Multishow/Disclosure)Trio is responsible for the success of Ai, PretoPublicidade do partner Metrópoles 1 Biel do Furduncinho and Camila Cabello (Reproduction: Multishow/Disclosure)Biel do Furduncinho and Camila Cabello (Reproduction: Multishow/Disclosure) Biel do FurduncinhoDJ has been working with music since he was 14Reproduction/ InstagramPublicity by partner Metrópoles 2 Biel do FurduncinhoNow, at 24, he takes credit for his effortReproduction/ Instagram Biel do FurduncinhoBiel promised an EP for NovemberReproduction/ InstagramPublicity by partner Metrópoles 3 Biel do FurduncinhoWith several special appearancesReproduction/ Instagram Biel do FurduncinhoSuccess! Reproduction/ Instagram0If there were still doubts about the hit’s potential, they ceased to exist in September, when the headliner of Rock in Rio’s first weekend, Jason Derulo, danced the hit in the final minutes of his show. On the second weekend of the festival it was Camila Cabello’s turn to invite Biel, L7nnon and Bianca to the stage to perform the song. “Being on stage with Camila Cabello, seeing Jason Derulo dancing…. I was so happy, I couldn’t believe it. It gave me more courage, it was proof that if we work, things happen. I hoped that Ai, Preto would be successful because the music is good, but I never imagined that it would get where it has,” says he, who has worked as a street vendor and currently has a comfortable life financed by music.

In the midst of so many achievements, Biel prefers not to regret bad weather such as the recent armed robbery he suffered in Rio de Janeiro, at the beginning of the month, and the shooting attack on his team’s van, on the 10th: “It was difficult to get through That’s why it’s all there, but I know that it’s not just good things that will happen to me from now on. I already know that from the time I have been walking, so it didn’t affect anything. I’ve been through a lot. Thank God it was a deliverance, no one was hurt and justice is resolving”.

Novo EPBiel wants to take advantage of the current moment of funk, with the fusion of the genre with other rhythms and international expansion, to invest more in his career. "It's been a very good mix, the trap crowd is singing over the funk beat, the genre is reaching places that no one believed in… and being part of this moment makes me very happy", guarantees The next step is to release an EP in November, with several cameos, which he prefers to keep secret. "I can't speak yet, but it's going to be an album very much like me, the face of the favela, the community, which is what funk needs," he says. "You can wait for this EP to come out and make some noise", he concludes.