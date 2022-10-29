Beyond Superman: Four Great Productions with Henry Cavill on Netflix

The premiere of the movie Black Adam, a new production from DC Comics starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, left the fans of Superman, one of the main heroes of the publisher, in an uproar. That’s because the feature film confirms the return of Henry Cavill as the superhero, in addition to guaranteeing lovers of the Hollywood heartthrob a video talking about his triumphant return on social media. role of Superman, and added that this first scene of his return to the role of the hero is just a small teaser of what is to come in the next few years.The WitcherHenry Cavill on The WitcherNetflix/Play ENOLA HOLMES aka FerndellHenry Cavill in Enola HolmesNetflix/DisclosurePublicity by partner Metrópoles 1 SandcastleHenry Cavill in SandcastleNetflix/Handout Henry Cavill as SupermanHenry Cavill as SupermanDisclosurePartner advertising Metropolis 2 Henry CavillHenry CavillReprodução/ Instagram0

Even though he has gained visibility for bringing the superhero to life, Cavill is also at the center of great productions on the streaming platform Netflix. In all, the actor acts in four plots, between films and series, in the red video store.

O metropolises lists all the productions of Henry Cavill available on streaming for you to kill the longing while the late Superman does not return to theaters. Check out:1. The WitcherConvinced of Yennefer's death at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) takes Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows: Kaer Morhen, where he spent his childhood. But as kings, elves, humans and demons fight for supremacy outside the walls of the continent, the girl faces a far greater danger: her own power.Click here to watch.2. Sand CastleAfter the 2003 invasion of Iraq, a platoon is sent on a dangerous mission to repair a hostile village's water supply.Click here to watch.3. Enola HolmesOn the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) discovers that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind only strange gifts, with no clue to her whereabouts. As a result, she ends up in the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), who decide to send her to an upper-class girls' school. Indignant, she runs away and goes alone to look for her mother in London. And that's when she begins to uncover a mystery involving a young fugitive lord (Louis Partridge) that could change the course of history and turn Enola into a respected investigator who comes to overcome the famous brother.Click here to watch.4. Enola Holmes 2 (Debuts November 4th)Enola Holmes followed in her brother's footsteps and is now a private detective. In her first official case, she is hired to find a missing girl. But a dangerous conspiracy sparks a mystery that can only be solved with the help of allies – and the famous Sherlock.Click here to watch.