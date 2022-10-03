Best mash for a hundred? Genesis Krypton 555 – review

Nowadays, making a good mouse for gamers is not an extremely difficult task. There are so many models that everyone will easily find something for themselves, even if it is to be a blue-gray-pink mouse. What if someone wants a good meal, but for the price of three good burgers in Radom? Genesis claims it can be done, and Genesis Krypton 555 is to confirm these words. Krypton 555 is almost the highest series of Genesis mice, second only to a few Krypton models with a seven in front. It is also a slightly refreshed version of Krypton 550 with a new optical sensor. With both mice next to each other, nobody would be able to recognize them, because they are almost identical. I came across a white rodent, but there is someone who prefers something darker, there is also a black variant.

And now comes Genesis Krypton 555, all in white

The tested mouse is completely white and has absolutely no elements of a different color, of course not counting those with RGB backlight. On the one hand, it may be liked, especially when someone in this style wants to create a whole gaming set, but on the other hand, I miss a few accents in a different color. A bit of gray or some black or red accents would be welcome. The workmanship for 99 zlotys in my opinion is fine and honestly, I thought it would be worse. Yes, taking Krypton in your hand has a general impression of being “plastic”, but the materials are relatively good quality. The mouse is super light, I even have the impression that it is too light, because it weighs about 76 grams (only the mouse, without the cord). You should also know that it is shaped so that it can be used by right-handed people. I miss some non-slip, some rubberized material on the sides, because we only have a honeycomb structure in plastic.Genesis Krypton 555 Genesis Krypton 555 is another gaming mouse on the market with an airy housing. Or writing otherwise – full of holes. This is to subtract a few grams from the weight of the mouse, but also to reduce sweating of the hands when playing for extended periods. The holes fulfill their task, because they are not only on the body, that is where we hold our hand, but also in the lower part of the buttons and on almost the entire bottom of the mouse. By the way, the Krypton tested here is a bit similar to the DUTZO Keiryo RGB, the mouse I tested almost two years ago. It has buttons in similar places, has practically the same roller and backlight in the same places. Krypton 555 has a total of 7 buttons, including a clickable reel. The right and left mouse buttons are based on Kailh microstats. On the bottom you will find a three-stage switch for LED backlight – you can turn it off, turn it on partially or together with a light strip that extends almost through the entire housing. At the top there is a button to change DPI, but also another one to control the backlight. We can change the backlight effect (there are 11 of them), from very calmly penetrating colors to those more psychedelic variations. The backlight also changes depending on the selected DPI or otherwise, a specific color corresponds to the set DPI.

After spending a dozen or so days with this mouse, I am convinced that it is very comfortable to use. The arrangement of the buttons is optimal and there is no chance to press any of them accidentally. Mycha has two quite large gliders and it’s nice that we have two more, spare ones in the box. I was positively surprised by the cord, which is pleasantly soft and very flexible. The braid is white and gray and the cable is standard 1.8 meters.

Krypton 555 in tests

Krypton 555 is clearly a mouse with a palm grip. It is so profiled and long enough that the entire hand with fingers rests on the housing. On the stubborn side, you can pull your fingers a bit to get a claw grip, but for me it is less comfortable than palm trees. The mouse is 42.3 mm high at its highest point.

The most important thing in the new version of Krypton is the new sensor, or rather how it works

I admit that I did not test the previous mouse, the Krypton 550, so I will not have a comparison, but everything I managed to squeeze out of the Pixart PAW3333 sensor. The sensor is an improved version of the PAW3327. It has an acceleration of 35G, the maximum tracking speed has jumped to 300 IPS (approx. 7.6 m / s), and the maximum reading speed is now 8,000 FPS. That’s what the specification says, it’s time for tests. Genesis Krypton 555 Classically, to check the mice, I used the same programs as always. Windows Paint, Enotus Mouse Test v0.1.4 and VMouseBench. The DPI during testing was set to 800, and sampling was set to 500 Hz. I couldn’t move it from the mouse level and the software said “fakju!” and it did not detect the connected mouse to the computer (I wrote more about it below). In the case of the Krypton 555 mouse, the maximum resolution can be 8,000 DPI and we can gradually change it in the range of 200 – 8,000 DPI. The tests were carried out on the ACER ConceptD DMP010 pad.Acceleration – absentLOD (the. Lift-off Distance) – works properly and without surprising result. The mouse reacts without any problems up to about 1.2 mm, i.e. when we put one DVD under it. On two DVDs (2.4 mm), it no longer reads its position. The mouse has no physical button to change the LOD, and it is not possible to control this parameter from the software.Interpolation – absentNoise (Jittering) – Due to the inability to change the DPI settings in the software (see below), I did a test with the default settings. And from what Enotus showed, Krypton 555 has the following preset DPI: 800, 1600, 2400, 3200, 6400 and 8000. Genesis Krypton 555 – jitteringPrecision and speed – The Enotus Mouse Test program managed to achieve a speed of 7.98 m / s, so higher than declared by the manufacturer and would be indicated by the sensor used. The mouse is of course plug and play, with all the lighting effects, but if someone wants to have access to all the features and full configuration, they must install the software from the manufacturer’s website. I installed it, but the problem was I couldn’t do anything else. The software was not detecting the mouse. Tried plugging into various USBs, even installed the latest motherboard drivers and nothing. All I saw was the warning like below. A strange thing, because I have never had problems with a Genesis soft gear before. Genesis Krypton 555 software I suspect the software or system version may be the cause. I have the latest version of Windows 11 with update 22H2 (25211.1001) and maybe the mouse drivers are not yet adapted to this version.

It’s a good mouse up to PLN 100

Genesis offers a lot of mice for players that can be classified as cheaper. How else to call it if the most expensive Krypton closes at PLN 199? Genesis Krypton 555 is half the price, but that doesn’t mean anything wrong. This only proves that even a mouse for PLN 99 can be good in all conditions. Not only that, Krypton 555 is even cheaper than its predecessor (Krypton 550), and yet it has a better sensor. The Pixart PAW3333 sensor, which is exceptionally good, keeps parameters, is repeatable and makes it hard to find something better at this price. I appreciate the satisfactory design, a good sensor, spare sliders and a braided cable. I know that many people will like the effective backlight. I don’t know what to write about the software, because after the screenshots it looks fine and has a lot of options, but I couldn’t check it. I used the Genesis Krypton 555 well, although if I had to choose, I would buy the black version. Honestly, I like the KFA2 Slider-05 more, mainly because of its shape. The one from this review is on par in terms of the overall possibilities, but in terms of the sensor used, it can be said to be one level higher. The Genesis Krypton 555 mouse can be found on the official website. Its price at the time of publication of the review was PLN 99.90.