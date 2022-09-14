Bertie Gregory explains safety for filming predators in the wild

Bertie Gregory is one of National Geographic’s top nature explorers. Since he debuted on the pay channel in 2014, he has directed several productions. The filmmaker’s latest venture promises to take the viewers’ breath away, with impressive images, always close to large predators. Titled The Adventures of Bertie Gregory, the series will also be shown on streaming, on Disney+, and has five episodes in which the wildlife lover travels the world looking for the best scenarios to shoot. lions, bats and eagles, and Coco Island in Costa Rica to record sharks. In all these places, the filmmaker took the opportunity to show up close some of the biggest predators in the world. He swims with the marine animals, puts on a camera to capture the nest of the flyers and gets very close to Simba and Mufasa’s relatives. metropolises, Bertie Gregory explains what security is like to do these types of scenes. “Hammerhead sharks were scared and very, very shy. To get closer to them, we use a technology called ‘rebreather’, which recycles their oxygen, allowing the user to breathe in the exhaled gas again, and so that there are no bubbles and the diver is silent, without scaring the animals,” he explained. the videomaker, about the tool that keeps him underwater for more than three hours.

“When filming on land, we wear disguises, stand under tents, disguised among bushes and wait for the animals to come to us. When filming underwater, supplies are limited, so you can’t wait too long, which means you sometimes have to look for them.”

The-Adventures-of-Bertie-GregoryBertie Gregory may not be on the lips of the Brazilian peopleReproduction/Instagram The-Adventures-of-Bertie-Gregorymas has a series focused on nature on National Geographic and Disney+ with incredible imagesReproduction/InstagramAdvertising by partner Metrópoles 1 The-Adventures-of-Bertie-GregoryEntitled as The Adventures of Bertie Gregory, the production has five episodesReproduction/Instagram The-Adventures-of-Bertie-Gregory, where the wildlife lover travels the world looking for the best scenes to shootReproduction/InstagramPartner advertising Metropolis 2 The-Adventures-of-Bertie-GregoryAmong Gregory’s destinations are Africa, to film lions, bats and eaglesReproduction/Instagram The-Adventures-of-Bertie-Gregory and Coco Island, in Costa Rica, to register the sharksReproduction/InstagramPublicity of the partner Metrópoles 3 The-Adventures-of-Bertie-GregoryIn all these places, the filmmaker took the opportunity to show up close some of the biggest predators in the worldReproduction/Instagram The-Adventures-of-Bertie-GregoryHe swims with the marine animals, puts a camera to capture the nest of the flyersReproduction/InstagramPublicity advertising Metropolis 4 The-Adventures-of-Bertie-Gregory is very close to Simba and Mufasa’s relativesReproduction/Instagram The-Adventures-of-Bertie-GregoryIn a conversation with Metrópoles, Bertie Gregory explains how safe it is to record with lions, sharks and eaglesReproduction/InstagramPublicity of the partner Metrópoles 5 The-Adventures-of-Bertie-GregoryBertie Gregory filming The Adventures of Bertie Gregory, from National Geographic and Disney+Play/Bertiegregory.com0Bertie recalled a curious scene from her travels. “We saw a lot of birds coming down the horizon, and birds are your best friends when you’re filming the sea. If the birds are descending to the surface of the water, it means that there is action under the water. We took a boat, we went there and I dived in, I came face to face with a gigantic school of tuna, while about 100 dolphins were surrounding me, so I tried to calm down and think ‘I need to film this! .Watch the full interview in the video above!Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel and follow the editorship on Instagram.