Being active is not an option, it is a most comforting responsibility to ourselves. Why? Because the sensations of well-being typical of a moving routine are incomparable. Within this active dynamic, training frequently is essential to be healthy and strong. The best news? There are many ways to do it, so don’t give up until you find the method that best suits your goals, circumstances, and tastes. Today we talk about the benefits of TRX or suspension training. Do you know this discipline? Take note and take your training to the next level. You’ll love it! Those who are bored training or feel stagnant have not stopped to review the large number of options available to them to build a high-level sports routine. And it is that in practically any sports space they have different types of materials so that each training session is dynamic, innovative and fun. This is the case of TRX, whose origin is military training and the need to train at any time and place without having weights and other complementary materials. A Small spacea couple of meters approximately, and a anchor to hook the straps are the requirements to be able to enjoy the benefits of TRX.

Benefits of TRX or suspension training

training in suspension It is a very innovative idea that has been with us for a long time due to its great popularity and acceptance. It’s a kind of very functional, effective and complete training that allows a wide variety of exercises, as well as different levels so that anyone can do them and progress gradually. One of the great advantages of TRX is the possibility of work the body globally, using your own body weight and in a very small space, so it is suitable both for group classes and individually. Of course, the second option is recommended if you already have enough notions and level to not need guidelines and corrections from an instructor, unless it is part of a supervised personal training. Among the benefits of TRX we highlight its great functional results. It is a work that greatly enhances the middle section of the body, known as core, providing greater stability and strengthening the muscles in depth. In addition, the fact of training with one’s own body weight allows increase strength, tone muscles and improve enduranceamong many other capabilities, such as balance, coordination, agility, flexibilityetc.



Variety and efficacy

TRX can be used as training 100% suspended, through an intense and complete session that integrates the different muscle groups (short interval exercises), as part of varied HIIT circuits or combining it with different materials and accessories. This makes it possible to be part of a session that works both on strength and cardio, it has it all! The intensity of the training marks it, in addition to the exercises, the body tilt. The more incline, the greater the demand and the more work. It is a great advantage to be able to evolve progressively with the same complement, without the need to modify anything other than the placement of the body. You will see how before you did part of the exercises with a lower incline and little by little you are able to intensify the effort.

Another of the great benefits of TRX is that by working deeply and intensely on the core area, our daily life is positively affected when performing daily activities such as walking, lifting weights, running, climbing stairs, having a correct body posture, etc. Therefore, this type of training increases the quality of life, provides confidence and independence and allows us to be more aware of our body. These are just some of the many benefits of TRX or suspension training. Don’t think about it anymore and if you have the opportunity to try it, do it, but be careful, it’s addicting!