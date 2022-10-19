For quite some time, legumes have been in the spotlight, like other types of food. The truth is that their bad reputation may be related to the way they are made in the most traditional recipes. It is true that the method used to prepare different foods influences the suitability of consuming them. Today we talk about the benefits of legumes. Do you usually consume them? Do you know everything they can offer you? Keep reading! It is evident that we cannot compare the fact of eating a plate of legumes in a salad or in a stew with vegetables, than to do it through the typical bean stew loaded with saturated fats, where it must be pointed out that the legume itself will be the least of the inconveniences and, however, the worst stop. If we focus on what other factors have been able to promote this bad reputation, we find its popular ability to generate intestinal gas. It is true that we are dealing with a food that can cause complicated digestions. However, as we include it in our regular diet, our bacteria get used to it and that heaviness is progressively reduced significantly. It’s a great idea, in this context, to take digestive infusions or add fennel in preparations; ingest them without skin It is also an effective option. Only in certain very specific digestive pathologies is the consumption of legumes not recommended. This must be diagnosed and prescribed by a professional. The important thing is to know that legumes are far from being an unsuitable food, since they are, in fact, one of the staple foods for anyone and nutritional goal.

Benefits of legumes

They are source of B vitamins and minerals like magnesium, potassium and zinc; they contribute proteins that can be perfectly complemented with other sources to complete your amino acid profile; they contribute complex carbohydrates of great quality and a dose of fiber very significant. On the other hand, thanks to their nutritional composition, they have a great satiating power, which makes them perfect allies for nutritional planning aimed at specific objectives. We could be facing one of the most complete foods that nature offers us. They are interesting from a nutritional point of view, but it is also noteworthy that they are affordable and cheap, both for those who produce them and those who consume them, which makes it a sustainable food. In the kitchen they are very versatile due to their enormous variety: peas, beans, chickpeas, lentils, etc., that marry with any food. This, added to how easy it is to find them at any time of the year, makes them a fundamental resource.

How often to eat legumes?

The frequency of minimum consumption of legumes is estimated at around three days a week, having no problem in increasing the frequency of intake. In specific digestive pathologies, it is recommended to consult it to study how to introduce or ingest them depending on each particular case.