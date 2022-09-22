Benefits of caffeine: everything you need to know

Surely, on more than one occasion, you have heard of caffeine in a training context. What you may not know is what exactly provides its consumption, what is the right amount, how can it be taken, if it is for everyone… Today we are talking about this topic because, remember, it is essential to have information about what we consume daily, as well as the necessary advice before changing any habit or including certain supplements to our diet. Discover the benefits of caffeine and much more!We cannot talk to you about caffeine without highlighting that we are dealing with one of the substances with the greatest scientific evidence regarding ergogenic power it means. This term refers to any technique, method or substance used to support the athlete in order to improve your performance:Improvement of your physical qualities.Reduction of fatigue or cramps.Weight control.Optimization of reaction capacity.Improvement of recovery…As you can see, there are many benefits of caffeine in sports. And we are dealing with a very popular substance, a resource widely used for empower athletes, regardless of whether they are professionals or amateurs. Anyone, unless specifically contraindicated, can benefit from the properties that its consumption reports. Caffeine is not only found in coffee beans, as we can find the same substance with different names in the tea leaves, energy drinks, cocoa, certain soft drinksetc.

Contributions and benefits of caffeine

Caffeine is a central nervous system stimulant that enhances alertness. Its power is based on the stimulation of the state of mind, so it generates less sensation of fatigue and delays its appearance. In sports it is very interesting, as it allows to increase performance and better support intense loads of activity.Its effect on fat loss is another of the most notable benefits and that attract many people interested in it. It is one of the most popular supplements for this purpose, always within a framework of hypocaloric diet and adequate training.Caffeine is, on the other hand, a glycogen sparing agent. It helps the body preferentially use fatty acids as an energy source instead of carbohydrates. This aspect is very optimal to delay the fatigue of endurance athletes. As if that were not enough, we are facing a substance that decreases the sensation of exertion, so it allows training at a higher intensity. Also, makes the muscles more efficient during the sessionthus favoring its activation.

How to take it and in what dose?

The most common in the sports field is to take it into Isolated caffeine supplements in pill or capsule form. Thus, in addition to controlling the dose, it can be taken at the right time to take advantage of the effects. However, it can also be consumed in tea, coffee, cocoa or energy drinks: a large cup of traditional coffee infusion can provide up to 150mg caffeine; As for teas, their contribution is lower and black tea offers a greater quantity than, for example, green. The adequate dose varies between 150 and 300 mg and must be ingested at least 45 minutes before physical exercise, which is when its effect begins. It must be borne in mind that its effect lasts between 6 and 10 hours after ingestion, so if you suffer from insomnia you should consider this fact. It’s appropriate check tolerance progressivelystarting with the lowest dose, since each person has their own sensitivity to caffeine. Due to its toxicity, should not exceed 6 mg/kg weight. It is best to take it only when you want to obtain the benefits or in a period focused on fat loss, but never in a sustained and continuous manner over time.