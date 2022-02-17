Friday, February 18, 2022
Bella and Gigi Hadid strip for Versace

Beautiful and Gigi Hadid They have become the muses of Versace’s spring-summer 2022 campaign. For the occasion, the mediatic sisters have posed nude, only covering their body with their long hair and a bag from the Italian firm.

The sensual image reminds us of Eva in paradise with the snake coiled around Bella’s legs while they both stare at the camera, they hold a red apple. The designer Donatella Versace is enthusiastic about the result of the graphic session and has not hesitated to share the snapshot on her Instagram account. “MY. VERSACE GODDESSES”, she has written it.

The campaign, shot by well-known photographer duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, includes a series of previously published photos of the Models posing in colorful latex designs with Donatella herself. In addition, as a surprise, the cameo starring Maluma stands out, who in addition to posing with Bella Hadid, has also become the leading star of Versace’s men’s line for spring. The Hadid sisters have been collaborating together on a number of projects lately, most recently on the Michael Kors runway during New York Fashion Week, which walked in sequin dresses.

