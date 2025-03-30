BBB 25: poll shows if participant can still be saved; understand

The result of the 11th Paredão of BBB 25 will only be announced on Sunday (30/3) and, so far, the scenario remains undefined. Although Vinicius is leading the vote in the UOL poll, the scenario changes when the analysis extends to other previews. On Saturday night (29/3), Votalhada, which compiles the result of several pages, pointed to Eva as a favorite to leave, with 49.7% of the votes. Read also television BBB 25: Poll has twist in wall with Eva, Delma and Vinicius television BBB 25: Poll shows who leaves between Eva, Delma and Vinicius television BBB 25: poll points fierce dispute between favorites. Check out television BBB 25: Poll points out a favorite after new elimination the dispute for permanence would be straightforward with Vini as the brother comes close behind with 34%. In this scenario, Dona Delma breathes a sigh of relief, with 16%.

5 images Close modal. 1 of 5delma is also in the wall/BBB 2 of 5vinicius disputes the preference directly with Eva 3 of 5 John Peter, Vinicius, João Gabriel and Aline in BBB 25Reproduction 4 of 5Aline and Thamiris comment on the kiss they gave after BBB25Reproduction/BBB party 5 of 5Gracyanne Barbosa on BBB25 – nor presence of the fitness muse and Olympic athletes saved the edition of the recess/BBB

Turbo Week

Because of the Turbo Week, the angel's race, which is usually held on Saturday, took place this Friday (28/3). Then there was the formation of the wall. On Sunday (30/3), a participant will be eliminated and, soon after, the confined ones compete for a new proof of the leader and form another wall. The elimination of this spotlight will be on Tuesday, April 1st.