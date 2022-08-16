Bautista recovers against Cerúndolo to stay alive in Cincinnati

A good reaction from Roberto Bautista Agut avoided elimination for the second consecutive year in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters 1000 in which he progressed thanks to a wonderful comeback against the Argentine Francisco Cerundolo.

The Spaniard, who became a semifinalist two years ago, separated from the final by Novak Djokovic, won in three sets (6-7(5), 6-4 and 6-2) after two hours and 42 minutes of a tough fight against the fighter from Buenos Aires, who made his debut on this stage. Bautista did not lose the course of the match despite giving up the first set. The Argentine is one of the revelations of the course. He lives the best year of it. He premiered his record in Bastad, until now his only trophy, but he has mentored some of the best players on the circuit. The tenacity in Cerúndolo was not enough, as he progressively gave in to his rival. Bautista accelerated at the beginning of the second set and his advantage rewarded him with the conquest of the sleeve and prolonging the duel until the third set. The Argentine fell in the final heat and Roberto Bautista, champion this year in Kitzbühel Y Doha and finalist in Mallorca, he was in the second leg of the competition where he will play against the winner of the match between the American Marcos Giron and the Belgian David Goffin, both from the previous one. It was worse for Sarah Sorribes in his debut in Cincinnati against the American Alison Riske. After losing 6-1 in the first set, the Vallera tried to react, losing the tiebreak in the second (7-6).