Barreiras schools suspend face-to-face classes after cases of covid-19

Four schools in the city of Barreiras, located in western Bahia, had their face-to-face classes suspended after students and staff tested positive for covid-19. The teaching units are part of the state and private networks. The Secretary of Education of the State of Bahia (Sec-BA) reported that classes at El Shadai and Herculano Faria State Colleges will take place remotely, from June 13 to 15. Due to the June recess, in-person classes will resume on July 4th. Sec highlighted that schools will undergo disinfection. According to TV Oeste, the most serious cases of covid-19 were recorded in units of the private network. In one of the schools, at least eight employees and more than 20 students were infected. In another teaching unit of the private network, students were transferred to remote classes for five days. To the MAIL, the Department of Health of Barreiras reported that it continues to monitor the epidemiological picture of the municipality, which so far has not shown an increase in hospitalizations. The prefecture stressed that if necessary, additional measures will be taken to contain the spread of the virus. In two weeks, there was a 787% increase in the number of active cases of covid-19 in Barreiras. The city’s latest epidemiological bulletin, published on Monday (14), shows that the city has 260 active cases of the disease, and on May 30, the municipality had 33. demand in hospitals has increased.