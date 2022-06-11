Bardhi’s departure to Almería remains halfway

The departure of Enis Bardhi from Levante is one of the decisions made by the club in its mentality to regenerate its economy and find a financial balance that, today, has the need to sell in exchange for 10.5 million euros before June 30. The Macedonian, who was about to leave during the month of January, is in a shop window in which Jorge De Frutos, in the absence of polishing details, is ready to leave for Getafe. However, the ’10’ Granota will have to wait.

Almería was close to getting his services, but in the final stretch of the negotiations there were situations to be determined that left the operation in a deadlock whose outcome is unknown to be resolved: if both parties redirect their positions to reach an agreement or if in the Municipal stadium of the Mediterranean Games they will scan the market towards other soccer players. Despite this, the idea, both of the footballer’s environment and that of Levante, is to put an end to the bond that unites them after five years of relationship, but leaving income in the coffers of the club that helps to solve the debt . Enis Bardhi, in the renewal that he addressed in October 2018, signing a contract until 2022 with a clause of 50 million, left a condition in which the entity reserved the unilateral possibility to extend the year in question until 2024. After executing it At the beginning of the year, Levante reserve the right to let one of their most talented players out, receiving money without his services. With a value of eight million according to the statistical portal Transfermarkt, the price of ’10’ is notable and has a considerable poster. Above all, because of his great performance with the Macedonian National Team, who stayed, after leaving Italy on the canvas, at the gates of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after falling to Portugal in the last game of the playoffs. However, his last season at the Ciutat, despite being relegated, was far from initial expectations despite having scored three goals and three assists. In addition, he did not have regularity starting from the starting lineup. He only got it with Javi Pereira on the bench. Five years after he landed in Orriols, all parties are ready to bid him farewell. Meanwhile, Enis Bardhi is focused on his country and playing in the Nations League. Today, starting at 6:00 p.m., the team led by Igor Angelovski plays against Gibraltar on the fourth round of the championship with the aim of securing second position in the fourth group of League C. The Macedonians drew on the opening day against Bulgaria , they won against Gibraltar and lost against Georgia. Now, the ’10’, a starter in the previous three games, will look for three points that will give them stability in second place in the standings, before entering a summer of great importance in his career.

