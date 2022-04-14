Eintracht has done a lot of damage to the counterattack with goals from Kostic (2) and Borre. Barça has not met at any time, with the stands full of Eintracht fans, and without football answers. Xavi’s team never had control of the game and after being behind on the scoreboard they lost their nerve. The goals from Busquets and Memphis in added time were not enough.

Barça pays its penance against Eintracht and concludes its ‘way of the cross’ for the Europa League

3- Ter Stegen, goalkeeper

Another meeting in Europe where it went wrong. He was met with a penalty at the first change, later he was overtaken again with a very strong shot and on the third goal he arrived late to a crossed ball.

3- Mingueza, defense

Started as a right back, he focused on defensive duties. More than a winger, Mingueza joined Araujo and Eric as a third center back. On the second goal he was too passive and was a constant limitation in the team’s association game. He played very close to Ter Stegen and barely connected with the midfielders.

4- Ronald Araujo, defender

Partnering with Eric, he acted as a corrector, but ended up in a bad way. He lacked aggressiveness in the mark of the second goal and ended up unhinged in the third goal due to the passivity of Adama and Dest.

4- Eric Garcia, defender

An innocent grab on Lindstrom ended in a penalty. Kostic did not fail. Eric tried to be aggressive but was at times overwhelmed by Eintracht’s plan. Each loss of Barça was punished by the German team based on vertiginous cons. He was replaced by Dest at 61′.

4- Jordi Alba, defense

He caught the nervousness of the team and played something hasty. He did not make good decisions in attack and suffered in the back against the Germans.

4- Sergio Busquets, midfielder

He was not comfortable in a Barça that played in too much of a hurry. Eintracht’s goal in the opening minutes put the team under stress. Busquets did not finish being before an Eintracht that populated the interior corridors with many men. He scored an anecdotal goal in added time with a great shot.

4- Pedri, midfielder

Gavi’s entry in the eleven caused him to start inside right. None offered the best version of him in the first 45 minutes. In a Barça that played a lot on the outside, Pedri appeared less, who withdrew injured at half-time with muscle problems.

4- Gavi, midfielder

Eintracht accumulated many players in midfield and Gavi struggled to move comfortably. It was not the Ciutat de Valencia version. Gavi was lost in a messy and hasty Barça.

4- Dembele, striker

He started out leading the team and being unbalanced, but he went out of tune until he ended up with his arms down. His losses punished the team and his game was diluted on the left wing during the second half.

4- Ferran Torres, striker

Aggressive, with and without the ball, but without precision in the final meters. Ferran emptied himself but played too hastily.

3- Aubameyang, forward

He prowled the goal with a header, but the center came without much force. He stood out this time for his help in the associative game, but he lacked importance in the game and missed two very clear opportunities.

5- Frenkie de Jong, midfielder

He entered the second half and was Barça’s best midfielder. Barça’s most dangerous plays began at his feet, but he ended up falling into the team’s inertia.

3- Adama Traoré, forward

Out of the party. He did not go well in the second half and insisted with one on one without success. He also was clueless in the third goal of Eintracht.

3- Sergiño Dest, defense

He appeared in the photo of the third goal. Adama was late in helping but the American left too much room for his mark.

5- Luuk de Jong, striker

He entered the final stretch and was active in attack. He had a header chance in added time but missed when the move was already invalidated. He was penalized.

5- Memphis Depay, forward

He entered in the last minutes and had time to convert a penalty goal.