Barça matches the series against Real Madrid

The barca tied the final of the Endesa League of basketball by defeating this Wednesday the real Madrid at the Palau Blaugrana (71-69) in the second game of the series, a duel of maximum equality and physical demand that was decided in the last minute with two free throws scored by Cory Higgins.

Fabien Caseur crashed into the iron the triple that would have meant the Madrid victoryin a match that certified Barcelona’s recovery before the series moves to the Spanish capital for the next two games.

Barça makes it 1-1 after beating Real Madrid in the 2nd match of the #PlayoffLigaEndesa FINAL!⚔️ Next [email protected] 🆚 @FCBbasket

🗓️ June 17

📺 @come on

⌚️ 9:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/985ad0d44r— Endesa League (@ACBCOM) June 15, 2022

The azulgrana box recovered after a bad start (0-8), equalized the match at halftime (43-43) and ended the third period with a pyrrhic lead (56-54) against the hardened Real Madrid, who never gave up and came to equalize an eight-point deficit in the last quarter.

Nikola Miroticwith 20 of his 26 points in the second half, led Barça’s attack, while Guerschon Yabusele was the top scorer in the white box (16). This time, the battle for the rebound was tied at 39.

Real Madrid strikes first against Barça in the Endesa League final

The Barça coach, Sarunas Jasikevicius, ruled out Dante Exum again and brought back Sertac Sanli at the last minute, while Chus Mateo, in charge of the whites’ bench due to the absence of Pablo Laso, summoned the youth squad Ndiaye to replace the injured Anthony Randolph and Sergio Llull reappeared. Real Madrid built the initial advantage near the hoop (0-8, min.3) against a Barça that missed its first six field goals (2-12, min.5). The azulgrana attack was activated under the direction of Nico Laprovittola and Rokas Jokubaitis (13-17, min. 10), accompanied by a collective defensive improvement that clogged the white team, without success from outside (1 of 9 first quarter, 2 of 16 to break).

Mirotic assumes gallons. 26 points. #PlayoffLigaEndesa pic.twitter.com/fVkwBuL26A— #Vamos por Movistar Plus+ (@vamos) June 15, 2022

The madridistas got fresh air thanks to a triple by Adam Hanga and the power of Vincent Poirier, with a stopper and a basket, (15-22, min.13), but the azulgranas equalized (24-24, min.15), driven by six straight points from Brandon Davies. In a context of equality on the physical pitch, in which every point had to be sweated, Barça took the lead with a layup by Nick Calathes (26-24), but the grit of Alberto Abalde and Guerschon Yabusele (10 points, top scorer at break), together with the offensive rebound (7), balanced the contest at the break (32-32). The connection between Calathes, who received two stitches on his cheekbone after a clash with Davies, and Nikola Mirotic fed the Barça team after the break, but Real Madrid, always aggressive and with the ring between their eyebrows, led with minimal advantages (44-46, min.25).

Llull’s irruption, with five points in a row (46-25, min. 27), was replicated with other goals from Mirotic, and Laprovittola put Barça ahead at the end of the third quarter (56-54) with a 2+1 that made the Palau Blaugrana roar.

💥 Can we add @nicolapro7 as a new surname 𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐓𝐎𝐋𝐀?📺 @vamos #PlayoffLigaEndesa#ListosParaRomperla pic.twitter.com/oCky7FqZ0A— Liga Endesa (@ACBCOM) June 15, 2022

The encouragement of the fans energized Barça, who with a counterattack from Jokubaitis and two triples from Mirotic and Higgins reached their maximum advantage (65-57, min. 33), reduced in the blink of an eye by Yabusele, Causeur and Tavares (65- 65, min.35).

The Catalan team got stuck at the worst moment, with eight missed shots in a row, but resisted based on defense. Mirotic and Tavares unlocked the scoreboard, which was tied at the final minute (69-69). Higgins, with two free throws, put the azulgranas ahead with 27.5 seconds to go and, in the last breath, Causeur missed the three-pointer that would have given Madrid victory. The finals will move to the Spanish capital with a tie, 1-1.

Data sheet:

71- Barca (13+19+24+15): Calathes (2), Higgins (10), Hayes-Davis (-), Mirotic (26), Sanli (-) -initial team-, Davies (8), Sergi Martínez (-), Smits (3), Laprovittola (8 ), Abrines (-), Kuric (7) and Jokubaitis (7).69- Real Madrid (17+15+22+15): Hanga (10), Causeur (4), Deck (7), Yabusele (16), Tavares (11) -initial team-, Núñez (-), Rudy Fernández (2), Abalde (4), Poirier (2), Llull (7), Ndiaye (-) and Taylor (6).Referees: Emilio Pérez Pizarro, Fernando Calatrava and Luis Miguel Castillo. Without eliminated.Incidents: Second game of the Endesa Basketball League final played at the Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona before 7,201 spectators.