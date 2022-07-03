Sunday, July 3, 2022

Barça makes an offer for Kalinic and Valencia BC has five days to match it

mohit July 3, 2022 at 5:49 AM in Sports

This is the release that Barcelona has issued making public that there is already a formal offer for the power forward to the knowledge of the club association. “Barça presented this Saturday, July 2, an offer to the ACB for forward Nikola Kalinic, 30 years old and 2.03m tall, of whom the Valencia Basket has the right of first refusal.

Now, Valencia Basket has five days to match the offer presented by Barça. Otherwise, Nikola Kalinic will become a Barça player.”.

This is the case of Nikola Kalinic

From Barcelona it is pointed out that the total amount of the offer would be around 1.6 million euros for two seasons.

