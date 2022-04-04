Bahia starts selling tickets for debut in Série B of the Brasileirão

Bahia opened the sale of tickets for the debut in Série B of the Brazilian Championship, next Friday (8), against Cruzeiro, at 21:30, in Fonte Nova. This Monday (4), the sale of tickets is exclusive to club members. Starting this Tuesday (5), sales will also be open to the general public. Fans can buy tickets through the Arena Fonte Nova website, at the south ticket office of the stadium, near Dique do Tororó, from 10 am, in addition to the Turma Tricolor stores (Shopping Piedade and Multishop Boca do Rio – 9 am to 9 pm) and Tricolor mascot (Sand Path – 8am to 7pm). Tickets cost between R$30 (seat, half) and R$80 (special seat, whole). A member of Bahia without guaranteed access has a 50% discount. It is worth mentioning that only fans who have a complete vaccination schedule (two doses or a single dose and a booster dose) can enter the stadium. The exception is teenagers from 12 to 17 years old, who can go with only one dose.