Bahia records 30 new cases and two deaths from covid-19

Of the 1,539,017 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 29,802 had confirmed death Bahia records 566 active cases of covid-19, according to a bulletin released by the Bahia Health Department (Sesab) this Saturday (16). In the last 24 hours, 30 cases of covid-19 and two deaths were recorded. Of the 1,539,017 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 29,802 have died. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Saturday. In Bahia, 63,115 health professionals were confirmed for covid-19. To access the complete newsletter, click here or access Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

11,463,790 people have already been vaccinated with the first dose, 10,557,957 with the second dose or single dose, and 5,200,985 with the booster dose. Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 856,055 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 255,078 have also taken the second dose.