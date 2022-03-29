Bahia records 16 deaths and 1,286 active cases of covid-19 this Tuesday (29)

This Tuesday’s epidemiological bulletin (29) records 1,286 active cases of Covid-19 in Bahia. In the last 24 hours, 841 cases of Covid-19 were recorded (growth rate of +0.05%) and 828 recovered (+0.06%) and 16 more deaths. Of the 1,530,947 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,499,973 are already considered recovered and 29,688 have had a confirmed death The data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health system. The ministerial base has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information. The epidemiological bulletin also counts 1,806,850 discarded cases and 327,387 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Tuesday. In Bahia, 62,903 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the complete newsletter, click here or access Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

, 10,507,922 with the second dose or single dose and 4,757,553 with the booster dose. Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 795,477 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 138,399 have also taken the second dose.